Editorial: Roses and raspberries (Sept. 19)

But Simpson did a fine job, and we’re confident Duncan will do the same if given the chance.

•ROSES to renaming three Corvallis elementary schools for women of color: Benton County pioneer Letitia Carson; prominent Grande Ronde tribal member and Benton County resident Kathryn Jones Harrison; and Bessie Coleman, the first Black woman and first indigenous woman to earn a pilot’s license.

The schools were formerly named for three presidents whose actions were inarguably racist in hindsight — Thomas Jefferson, Woodrow Wilson and Herbert Hoover.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

We still wish, as we wrote in this space back in August 2020, that there would have been more discussion about removing these presidents’ names from the local schools. Oregon State University got things right by holding a series of public hearings when considering renaming some of its buildings with controversial monikers.

A similar set of hearings regarding the Corvallis schools almost certainly would have produced the same outcome in ultra-progressive Corvallis, but resulted in more of a sense of community.