Editorial: Roses and Raspberries (Oct. 4)

ROSE (roz) n. One of the most beautiful of all flowers, a symbol of fragrance and loveliness. Often given as a sign of appreciation.

RASPBERRY (raz’ber’e) n. A sharp, scornful comment, criticism or rebuke; a derisive, splatting noise, often called the Bronx cheer.

We hereby deliver:

•RASPBERRIES to Albany City Council members who refused to appoint replacement members to the Albany Human Relations Committee, effectively shelving the board until 2021. In case you missed it, there’s been a bit of controversy over the HRC, an advisory board to the council charged with strengthening connections in the city’s diverse community.