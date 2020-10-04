Editorial: Roses and Raspberries (Oct. 4)

ROSE (roz) n. One of the most beautiful of all flowers, a symbol of fragrance and loveliness. Often given as a sign of appreciation.
RASPBERRY (raz’ber’e) n. A sharp, scornful comment, criticism or rebuke; a derisive, splatting noise, often called the Bronx cheer.
We hereby deliver:
•RASPBERRIES to Albany City Council members who refused to appoint replacement members to the Albany Human Relations Committee, effectively shelving the board until 2021. In case you missed it, there’s been a bit of controversy over the HRC, an advisory board to the council charged with strengthening connections in the city’s diverse community.
Two members of the board, Jo Rae Perkins and Daniel Ropp, made statements contrary to the federal definition of diversity, and our newspapers detailed how they doubled down on those positions in an article on Sept. 6.
Ropp and fellow member Jessi Brenneman submitted resignation letters after the Sunday centerpiece story published. (Perkins, a U.S. Senate candidate, regrettably remains on the board and refuses to resign. Whether she realizes it or not, she fundamentally disagrees with the purpose of this government body.)
The departures of Ropp and Brenneman (and a third member who resigned because he moved out of town) left the HRC without a quorum and therefore unable to meet. Instead of filling the open spots, City Council members Rich Kellum and Bessie Johnson declined to make new nominations, apparently because, in Kellum’s words, the board was “broken.”
But Kellum and Johnson should have simply done their job and appointed residents who actually believe in the HRC and its mission. This is something council members failed to do in the last go-round, which is precisely why the board was broken.
Perhaps this dereliction of duty will ultimately be for the best. We’ll have a council with three new members in 2021 thanks to the November general election, and Kellum is among those who aren’t seeking to retain their seats.
Hopefully, Hub City will elect council members who understand that diversity and equality are important in our fine town. The HRC is important, too.
•RASPBERRIES to technical difficulties with online schooling, particularly in Albany and Lebanon. We knew there were going to be issues and a continued learning curve, but the problems right out of the gate for these districts in September were unfortunate — especially since schools had the summer to figure things out. Not a good look, and not exactly a confidence-builder with parents. It seems like there should have been a better game plan, even for the windstorm that caused a temporary power outage and resulted in the equivalent of a snow day for Greater Albany Public Schools last week.
•ROSE-BERRIES to Christmas Storybook Land. The holiday celebration has dazzled young residents for more than 40 years. Unfortunately, like many of our favorite annual events in 2020, it has to be modified and downsized a bit due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The move is sad but understandable. But at least it isn’t getting canceled. We’ll still be able to drive through some of the displays and wave at Santa and Mrs. Claus. Don’t worry, we’ll bring our own hot cocoa.
Perhaps more crucially, a food drive component of the event remains. Each year, visitors to Christmas Storybook Land donate about 28,000 items of non-perishable food. The food goes to fill the pantry at Fish of Albany and help those in need. The Christmas lights and displays are fun, but the food drive is the heart of the event, the part that’s most in tune with the spirit of the religious holiday. (And this annual largesse from mid-valley residents ties nicely into our next entry…)
•ROSES to a local group of all-American Catholic kids. The Little Flowers Girls Club, an organization based at St. Mary’s Church in Albany, helps children learn about their faith and how that translates into doing good in their community. Over the years in this space, we’ve regularly written about the intersection of faith and volunteerism, and this seems like another fine example. Mid-Willamette Valley churches and other religious groups are walking the walk and taking action. We couldn’t be happier that St. Mary’s Church and other faith organizations are introducing youngsters to the habit of helping out.
