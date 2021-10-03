Editorial: Roses and raspberries (Oct. 3)

ROSE (roz) n. One of the most beautiful of all flowers, a symbol of fragrance and loveliness. Often given as a sign of appreciation.
RASPBERRY (raz’ber’e) n. A sharp, scornful comment, criticism or rebuke; a derisive, splatting noise, often called the Bronx cheer.
•ROSES to the first day of school at Oregon State University and Linn-Benton Community College.
These outstanding institutions bring all sorts of benefits to the mid-Willamette Valley, including huge economic ripples.
But we’d like to point out a common theme to our articles about the start of the school year at OSU and LBCC: Students love being back on campus and that’s in large part because, for many, their experiences learning online were rather lackluster.
The college experience, such as learning how to work with other people and being exposed to other views, is just as important as the actual classroom for many parents. “I learned more about life in general outside of class than inside of class,” said Kevin Lindsay, as he dropped his son Cameron Lindsay off at Finley Hall at OSU. Those same type of lessons, to be sure, are available at LBCC, even if students are commuting to class.
We hope that students stay safe during the pandemic, which still poses risks. Students, and their families, however, said they felt more comfortable with in-person classes because of COVID-19 vaccines.
•RASPBERRIES to a COVID-19 outbreak that caused the closure of Takena Elementary in Albany to in-person classes until Oct. 11. According to an article by Joanna Mann that appeared in Friday’s newspaper, 14 students and one staff member tested positive for the disease, and 50% of the school was quarantined due to close contacts. Those figures probably have grown by the time you’re reading this.
The situation was concerning, as Oregon has seen an increasing pediatric COVID-19 caseload since August. Other schools in the area could see similar outbreaks as the school year continues.
Takena Elementary handled the situation smoothly, though, handing out laptops and other learning materials to families on Thursday afternoon so children could continue learning from home.
•RASPBERRIES to Gov. Kate Brown’s hypocritical complaints of a coronavirus surge in Eastern Oregon connected to the Pendleton Round-Up.
We’re guessing that there have been spikes in COVID-19 rates connected to all sorts of events in Oregon.
But unlike other residents, Brown could have done something about the situation. She was the one person in the state who had the power.
She chose to let ‘er buck, and now voices grave concerns after deciding not to do anything about this large gathering.
•ROSES to OSU’s soccer teams. Both the men’s and women’s squads have had a great season so far.
Corvallis has seemingly always been something of a soccer town, with strong teams at both Corvallis High School and Crescent Valley High School.
We don’t want to jinx things, but it appears that Corvallis is turning into a college soccer town, too.
There have been some fine teams and players for the Beavers, but this year, things really seem to be clicking.
The women’s team had an absolutely landmark 2-1 win over seventh-ranked Stanford on Thursday night. It was the program’s first road win ever over the Cardinal. The OSU women are 9-1 and play California at 1 p.m. Sunday.
The men’s team continued rolling along with a 4-3 win over No. 23 UCLA on Thursday. The Beavers have a 5-1-1 record and they’ll host No. 13 San Diego State at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
•ROSES to the entrepreneurial spirit, even in the midst of a pandemic.
We are looking forward to visiting some of the new mid-valley businesses that are opening up. Crumbl Cookies opened on Ninth Street in Corvallis last week, and their sweet treats are sure to be a hit. No Nations, a new downtown Corvallis restaurant, will serve farm-to-table fresh food.
In Albany, the vinyl comeback has led to the return of the town’s first store dedicated to music in ages. Rainbow Records on Second Street has new and used records, CDs and more and it’s worth browsing through the bins to find some hidden gems. We’ve already been, and we dug it, just like we love the other local record stores.
All of these new businesses contribute to our economy and culture and we’ll be rooting for them to succeed. We’re also hoping for more shops to fill vacant storefronts here in the mid-valley.