Editorial: Roses and raspberries (Oct. 3)

ROSE (roz) n. One of the most beautiful of all flowers, a symbol of fragrance and loveliness. Often given as a sign of appreciation.

RASPBERRY (raz’ber’e) n. A sharp, scornful comment, criticism or rebuke; a derisive, splatting noise, often called the Bronx cheer.

•ROSES to the first day of school at Oregon State University and Linn-Benton Community College.

These outstanding institutions bring all sorts of benefits to the mid-Willamette Valley, including huge economic ripples.

But we’d like to point out a common theme to our articles about the start of the school year at OSU and LBCC: Students love being back on campus and that’s in large part because, for many, their experiences learning online were rather lackluster.

The college experience, such as learning how to work with other people and being exposed to other views, is just as important as the actual classroom for many parents. “I learned more about life in general outside of class than inside of class,” said Kevin Lindsay, as he dropped his son Cameron Lindsay off at Finley Hall at OSU. Those same type of lessons, to be sure, are available at LBCC, even if students are commuting to class.