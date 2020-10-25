Editorial: Roses and raspberries (Oct. 25)

• RASPBERRIES to Oregon State University, which isn’t as forthcoming as we’d like about disciplinary matters related to COVID-19, such as students holding large parties. OSU is releasing aggregate numbers about student conduct violations related to the novel coronavirus, but isn’t releasing any specifics about discipline, even without using names. Violations can lead to penalties as severe as suspension or expulsion, but OSU declined, for student privacy reasons, to reveal if such penalties have been levied.

•ROSES to something that would have seemed like a science fiction dream a few decades ago. Starship Technologies has unleashed a fleet of 20 robots that are delivering food around the OSU campus. Now seems like a perfect time for the project, in part because it’s a great for social distancing during the pandemic. The OSU campus also happens to be relatively deserted at this time, so that’s a nice plus, too. Four students have been hired to oversee the program and to intervene if necessary, such as if a robot flips over. But so far, when a robot is in distress, someone has stepped in to help out. “Students treat them kind of like pets. They take care of their robots,” said Kia Alberz, launch and expansion manager for Starship Technologies. Yes, there’s a new unwritten rule on the OSU campus: Be kind to the robots.