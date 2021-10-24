Editorial: Roses and raspberries (Oct. 24)

•RASPBERRIES, a much smaller raspberry than the one above, to Michael Thomson, a board member for Greater Albany Public Schools. Thomson walked out of the listening session after Dixson’s statement, noting that it crossed the line. And this is true. Dixson’s statement was offensive and inappropriate.

But Thomson said that, as a volunteer, he could choose to leave.

While that might be technically true, Thomson also is an elected official who was attending this listening session as a public official doing official business. Some would argue that this wasn’t a public meeting by the GAPS board, but still… Could you imagine one of our U.S. senators or even a state representative walking out of a town hall in such a manner?

We understand that being a small town politician can be a rough gig, but our elected officials need thicker skin than this.

•RASPBERRIES to listening sessions held by GAPS. The district is holding these listening sessions in large part because it still isn’t taking public comment during its public meetings.