Editorial: Roses and raspberries (Oct. 24)

ROSE (roz) n. One of the most beautiful of all flowers, a symbol of fragrance and loveliness. Often given as a sign of appreciation.
RASPBERRY (raz’ber’e) n. A sharp, scornful comment, criticism or rebuke; a derisive, splatting noise, often called the Bronx cheer.
•ROSES to specialty license plates in Oregon.
Regardless of which one is your favorite – we’re fond of the Pacific Wonderland and Smokey Bear plates ourselves – the variety of license plates offered by the state offer a chance for people to individualize their vehicles. Plus, the plates raise money for great causes.
Reporter Troy Shinn had an article earlier this month about the redesigns for the Chinook salmon plate, which benefits the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board, and the Oregon Cultural Trust plate, the profits of which go toward promotion of the Oregon Cultural Tax Credit. Both of these are an improvement and look great.
•ROSES to a marker honoring Reuben Shipley, a Black pioneer from Benton County. Shipley donated land for the Mt. Union Cemetery in Philomath, but with the condition that Black residents had to be allowed to be buried there.
The historical marker, which will be installed next year, was unanimously approved by the Philomath City Council in September.
Roger Blaine, a member of the local Baha’i congregation, is a volunteer at the cemetery. Blaine said that he always wondered why Shipley’s story wasn’t better known. “But how do most of us learn about Oregon history but through historical markers?” Blaine said, in an interview with reporter James Day.
Besides the historical value, Blaine thought it was important to show how neighbors – Black and white – work together to achieve common goals.
•RASPBERRIES to people who compare vaccination mandates and mask rules to the Holocaust.
A Greater Albany Public Schools employee, Tara Dixson, made such a statement during a recent listening session held by the district.
Pandemic safety measures are designed to save lives during a global emergency, and are completely dissimilar to the genocide of millions of people. COVID-19 is actually what’s killing millions right now.
If you don’t want to be vaccinated, or if you don’t want to wear a mask, that isn’t akin to a Jewish person being forced by Nazis to wear a gold star, and to suggest so is despicable. People should understand that those sort of statements are antisemitic and there could be consequences for their speech.
•RASPBERRIES, a much smaller raspberry than the one above, to Michael Thomson, a board member for Greater Albany Public Schools. Thomson walked out of the listening session after Dixson’s statement, noting that it crossed the line. And this is true. Dixson’s statement was offensive and inappropriate.
But Thomson said that, as a volunteer, he could choose to leave.
While that might be technically true, Thomson also is an elected official who was attending this listening session as a public official doing official business. Some would argue that this wasn’t a public meeting by the GAPS board, but still… Could you imagine one of our U.S. senators or even a state representative walking out of a town hall in such a manner?
We understand that being a small town politician can be a rough gig, but our elected officials need thicker skin than this.
•RASPBERRIES to listening sessions held by GAPS. The district is holding these listening sessions in large part because it still isn’t taking public comment during its public meetings.
This practice has been in place for months, and it’s probably kept the school board from hearing a voluminous amount of nasty statements in the aftermath of former Superintendent Melissa Goff’s firing and other developments.
However unpleasant these comments might be, it’s time for the practice to be shelved, as it disempowers our residents. Sending an email or letter to the board doesn’t have the same impact for parents and others interested in the business of the government body.
The GAPS board can set time limits on individual comments, or it could even set a time limit for the entire public comments section of the meeting. But it’s time to open things back up.