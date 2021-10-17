Editorial: Roses and raspberries (Oct. 17)

ROSE (roz) n. One of the most beautiful of all flowers, a symbol of fragrance and loveliness. Often given as a sign of appreciation.
RASPBERRY (raz’ber’e) n. A sharp, scornful comment, criticism or rebuke; a derisive, splatting noise, often called the Bronx cheer.
•ROSES to Ron Loney, who made Albany and the mid-Willamette Valley a much better place before he passed away at the age of 84 last month.
It isn’t hyperbole to say that Loney positively impacted the lives countless Albany residents.
Loney was the driving force behind the Boys & Girls Club of Albany since it opened its doors in 1966.
He had an enthusiasm for the club and its goals — and helping struggling children — because he believed the national organization saved his life when he was young. Loney faced plenty of disadvantages growing up, but things looked brighter once he joined the Wallingford Boy’s Club in Seattle.
The Albany club grew dramatically over the years, and today, it typically sees more than 700 students every day.
Our community lost a good man, but his legacy lives on, and many who work at the Boys & Girls Club of Albany still are inspired by Loney’s example.
•RASPBERRIES to the city of Corvallis essentially rubber-stamping cost-of-living increases for its legal firm and municipal judge. We don’t doubt that Judge Larry J. Blake Jr. and the firm of Coulombe & Brewer, led by Jim Brewer, have done a good job. (In fact, we can recall an instance or two where the City Council should have heeded the legal firm’s advice.)
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.
Still, there was scant discussion about these raises for important positions. Residents are constantly being asked to pay more for services. Don’t they deserve more of a critical eye on their resources?
•ROSES to efforts to increase alternative energy and alternative transportation.
A new electric car charging station was installed in downtown Albany recently thanks to a grant from Pacific Power. According to a city official, anecdotal evidence suggested that residents want a charging station, and downtown Albany seems like a good place for that small piece of infrastructure. Let’s hope it attracts a few more people to our outstanding shops and restaurants.
Pacific Power also is the driving force — or perhaps pedaling force, that is putting electric bicycles in the hands of low-income residents in the Corvallis area. Benton County residents who qualify for the program receive $1,200 toward the purchase of an electric bicycle and accessories at a few Corvallis shops. This sort of program sounds fantastic for recent college graduates who want to stay in Corvallis but perhaps can’t afford a new car, or those who want a more environmentally-friendly method of commuting.
Electric cars and bikes might not be your cup of tea, but these grants provide opportunities and these methods of transportation are worth supporting in our area for numerous reasons.
•ROSES to Furniture Share, which received $100,000 in grants to help provide furniture to those impacted by wildfires. Unfortunately, there are tons of residents whose lives were devastated by fires in 2020 and 2021.
As of early October, the organization had helped nearly 1,500 people. Representatives estimate that they’ll help 2,500 wildfire victims with home furnishings.
•ROSES to Lazarus 3D, a new company in Albany that uses a 3-D printer to create realistic organs, so surgeons can practice difficult techniques before they operate.
Jacques and Smriti Zaneveld moved their firm from Houston to Albany in part because the pandemic made their jobs more virtual. But they also came to the mid-valley because of the quality of life here.
A cutting edge company isn’t exactly new for Albany, which has a federal research facility and is a hub for the rare metals industry. But we’ll still welcome a new business to town.
•ROSEBERRIES to Oregon for celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day this Oct. 11. We’re glad that this is happening, but how in the world did this holiday take so long to become official in the Beaver State of all places?