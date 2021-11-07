Editorial: Roses and raspberries (Nov. 7)

ROSE (roz) n. One of the most beautiful of all flowers, a symbol of fragrance and loveliness. Often given as a sign of appreciation.

RASPBERRY (raz’ber’e) n. A sharp, scornful comment, criticism or rebuke; a derisive, splatting noise, often called the Bronx cheer.

•RASPBERRIES to the Whiteside Theatre for ramping up the rhetoric in a conflict with the city of Corvallis over fire code issues.

The city of Corvallis maintains that safety improvements are needed for the facility to hold events with more than 100 audience members.

Jen Waters, the Whiteside’s executive director, said that she had been told otherwise by the municipality, accused the city of moving the goalposts and basically lobbed grenades at Corvallis officials in online comments.

The capacity limit forced the Whiteside to cancel some events and greatly limit attendance at others, and the situation is unfortunate.

The amped-up Facebook firestorm from the nonprofit organization wasn’t good optics, however.

Look, everybody who has lived in the mid-valley for any length of time loves the Whiteside. It’s part of the fabric of life here, and not just in Corvallis. People from Philomath, Albany, Lebanon and elsewhere came to the historic building to see first-run movies back in the day, and they continue to come to the venue for live music, classic films and more.

When the Whiteside shuttered in 2002, that was a sad day for residents. But the structure was resurrected and reopened after renovations in 2011.

It has been easy to cheer for the rebirth and continued success of the Whiteside, and we’ll continue to root for its survival.

But the organization may have made a tactical mistake here. The Whiteside will continue to have to do business with the city of Corvallis, which isn’t exactly going to budge. And donors and potential donors for the nonprofit might not look at the conflict so favorably.

•ROSES to restoration efforts at the Jackson-Frazier Wetland, which recently were honored by the state of Oregon. The list of partners for the project included the ODFW, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board, the city of Corvallis and more.

The restoration started in 2018, and key aspects included removing non-native species, seeding with native plants, and removing some human-made berms and ditches.

And the result will be greater diversity of plant life and wildlife at the locale, said Colin Tierney, a habitat biologist with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

“We’ve lost 99% of our prairies and wetlands in Oregon. It’s really cool to see a site like this,” Tierney told reporter Jim Day for a recent article.

While the wetland, naturally, is soggy, the rainy season actually is a great time to visit, as the conditions of walking routes might be better than on muddy trails elsewhere.

At Jackson-Frazier Wetland, residents can view birds and more via a boardwalk the winds through the area.

•RASPBERRIES to about 550 deaths that will be added to Oregon’s novel coronavirus pandemic death toll due to a technical glitch, and to the Oregon Health Authority for providing zero details regarding the error.

How did this happen? In a state that gives plenty of lip service to transparency, and did so when announcing the mistake, there was little to no explanation.

Were some of these deaths misclassified? Was there a bad computer program? Did the offices of the OHA suffer a devastating power outage?

The state isn’t exactly being forthcoming, and the result is that the error creates distrust with government and feeds conspiracy theories – as if we needed more of those surrounding COVID-19.

•ROSES to voters for making the right calls in Tuesday’s election, most notably by passing the Linn County law enforcement levy in a bit of a landslide, with 62% in favor.

That levy is a bit of an increase over the existing Linn County law enforcement levy, but it seems completely worth the cost in this day and age.

Corvallis voters comfortably approved three rather uncontroversial measures that amounted to a bit of good governmental housekeeping.

In the other major item of note for the area, Mill City voters decided to allow marijuana sales and processing in their community. This may not have been an easy vote for some residents, but the measure likely won’t change any personal habits around town, and it could fill up a storefront or two, resulting in some extra tax revenue.