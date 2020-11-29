Editorial: Roses and raspberries (Nov. 29)

ROSE (roz) n. One of the most beautiful of all flowers, a symbol of fragrance and loveliness. Often given as a sign of appreciation.
RASPBERRY (raz’ber’e) n. A sharp, scornful comment, criticism or rebuke; a derisive, splatting noise, often called the Bronx cheer.
We hereby deliver:
•ROSES to the Period Project and Lena Spencer, an Albany mom who has collected boxes and boxes of tampons and pads, all of which are given away free to students at Greater Albany Public Schools. For some girls, this has made the difference between being able to attend class or having to stay home.
The origin of the Period Project is humble. Spencer was out celebrating a teenager’s birthday with a group of girls, and the conversation turned to working and being able to afford basic necessities. She heard stories from girls about how they couldn’t obtain period products, so she decided to do something about it.
And she’s still helping out during the pandemic, making sure local teens don’t go without these necessities. During registration, girls were given the chance to choose from products, and each semester when students pick up their books, they’re given the same opportunity.
We’d also like to give kudos to Scotland, which is planning to make tampons and pads free for everyone in the country who needs them.
•ROSES to those who handed out free meals for Thanksgiving, including Charles DeJesus of the Salvation Army and Oregon State University’s James Cassidy.
DeJesus has spent every day for more than a month preparing and delivering food to families in the North Santiam Canyon who are in need due to the devastating wildfires.
Cassidy, a senior instructor of soil science and sustainable agriculture, helped provide to-go Thanksgiving dinners for 450 OSU students in an effort to keep them from traveling and potentially helping spread COVID-19. The rock star — he’s a member of Information Society — worked with the OSU Grower’s Club and It’s On Us-Corvallis, as well as Bombs Away Café and Tarn Tip, to provide free, takeout Thanksgiving dinners for students.
•ROSES to It’s On Us-Albany, which is helping feed people in Hub City. This effort is based on a successful program that already was operating in Corvallis. (We should note that we honored It’s On Us-Corvallis in this space way back in August.) Here’s how the program works. Mid-valley residents donate money that is then spent with local restaurants, which create meals supplied for free to anyone who wants them. The idea is to help restaurants and individuals economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information on the group, email itsonusalbany@gmail.com.
•ROSES to organizers of the Veterans Day reverse parade in Albany earlier this month. The event, held at the mid-Willamette Family YMCA in Albany, was by all accounts a smashing success. As we’ve mentioned before, we love seeing the creativity residents have shown in making sure some of our annual traditions continue during the pandemic. And, just as a reminder, we have another important holiday we should never forget coming up here on Dec. 7 with Pearl Harbor Day.
•ROSES to free COVID-19 tests being offered by Linn County to its residents. People living in Albany, Lebanon and other communities in Linn County can go to the Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road in Albany, from 7 a.m. to noon every Monday and from 1 to 7 p.m. every Friday in December to get tested. People should enter the fairgrounds at the livestock entrance on the west side of the complex.
Yes, we realize that the number of reported cases of the illness certainly will rise in Linn County due to the increased testing. But testing is what it takes to combat COVID-19, according to Linn County Public Health Director Todd Noble.
“The key to successfully mitigating the effects of COVID-19 in Linn County lies in the early detection and quarantining of COVID-19 positive individuals,” Noble wrote in a letter to county staff.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.