Editorial: Roses and raspberries (Nov. 21)

ROSE (roz) n. One of the most beautiful of all flowers, a symbol of fragrance and loveliness. Often given as a sign of appreciation.

RASPBERRY (raz’ber’e) n. A sharp, scornful comment, criticism or rebuke; a derisive, splatting noise, often called the Bronx cheer.

•ROSES to Build Lebanon Trails and its new pathway along the South Santiam River, the Old Mill Trail.

This was mainly a volunteer effort, and while the city of Lebanon participated with preliminary planning, it didn’t need to spend tons of cash.

A ribbon-cutting for the paved pedestrian and bike path, which is about three-quarters of a mile long, was held on Wednesday. The Old Mill Trail, while not a long journey by itself, connects to more than 5 miles of existing trails and five city parks, including Cheadle Lake Park, which opened in 2009.

And like Cheadle Lake Park and its trails, this is another example of a vacant lumber mill property — essentially a wasteland of weeds, blackberry bushes and debris — being transformed into an asset.

Infrastructure like this makes Lebanon a better community, and the trails aren’t just for residents to use. Hiking, walking and biking paths attract people who come and visit, enjoy the outdoors and get some exercise. And then they’ll check out what else Lebanon has to offer, including shops and restaurants.

Let’s face it, the South Santiam River is an opportunity that Lebanon should take advantage of to bring folks to town, so in a way, this project feels overdue.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

As we’ve noted before in this space, Lebanon has had plenty of positive developments in the last decade or so. The new trails system in town truly is something to brag about.

•ROSES to Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber, who announced that he won’t run for reelection in 2022.

Traber has been a great representative for Corvallis, and tirelessly attended community events large and small. He’s in the midst of his second four-year term as mayor, and also served as a city councilor before that, so he’s been helping lead the city for quite a long time.

Corvallis seems like it will be in great hands after Traber steps down, however, as two City Council members are seeking to become Corvallis’ next mayor. Charles Maughan and Andrew Struthers have different ideas and approaches but both are serious local politicians.

Perhaps another candidate or will join the field, but Corvallis voters already have excellent options to consider.

•ROSES to the possibility that the mayor of Corvallis and council members would get greater compensation. A Corvallis Budget Commission task force recommends spending about $30,000 annually to pay the mayor $425 per month, council officers between $275 and $325 per month and the remaining councilors each $225 each month.

Traber currently receives $100 per month, with councilors receiving some expenses.

The change might encourage more residents to run for office, according to Curtis Wright, chairman of the task force.

“The task force sees a stipend as removing barriers to serving — costs such as child care, high-speed internet, coffees or luncheon meetings with constituents, attendance at for-a-good-cause community events, and more,” Wright said, during a recent meeting.

If approved, the stipends wouldn’t go into effect until after the next general election. The council will likely decide the matter at its Dec. 6 meeting.

The council should approve the proposal. Such compensation is appropriate and these public officials would still essentially be getting “paid” pennies for each hour of hard work. Again, to be clear, we don’t think this comes close to moving the mayor and councilors out of the realm of volunteerism. People that “win” these elections are signing up for long hours of drudgery and the necessary toil that it takes to run a municipality.

The stipends wouldn’t change the fact that people still will running for office primarily because they love their communities, and that they want to make them better.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0