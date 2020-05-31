Editorial: Roses and Raspberries (May 31)

•RASPBERRIES to the death toll of COVID-19 passing 100,000 in the United States. Still think this is the flu? To be sure, the nation’s death toll is likely much higher. Officials with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believe the figure is artificially low due to a lack of testing of the dead in many areas. Thankfully, COVID-19 cases and deaths are trending downward in Oregon, and businesses and other locations in the state are starting to reopen. But we’re still in the midst of a pandemic. Continue to be cautious, if not for yourself, then for your parents, grandparents and friends who are more likely to have severe consequences if they contract the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.