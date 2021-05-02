Editorial: Roses and raspberries (May 2)

• RASPBERRIES to what is shaping up to be another bad fire season. Much of our state was hammered last year by wildfires that exploded into conflagrations after strong easterly winds fanned the flames over Labor Day weekend. More than 1 million acres of timberland burned, at least 11 people died, another 40,000 were forced out of their homes, and a number of communities were devastated, including Detroit, Idanha, Gates and Mehama in the mid-valley. Now it looks as though something similar could happen this year. Oregon State University researchers, in a recent report, say that some of the same conditions that made last year’s fires so destructive — an ongoing drought, low soil and vegetation moisture, and a warming climate, among others — are still present. Throw in a powerful wind event like last year’s, and we could be looking at another deadly mix. It’s a sobering reminder that we all need to be prepared for wildfires and other disasters that can strike with little or no warning. Disaster preparedness experts advise keeping a “go bag” ready at all times for each member of your family. In addition to enough food and water to last several days, you may want to add a sleeping bag, toiletries, prescription medications, a flashlight and extra batteries, a cell phone charger and a first aid kit, among other necessities. Because you never know when you’re going to need it.