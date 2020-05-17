Editorial: Roses and Raspberries (May 17)

The state has shuffled employees around to deal with the nearly 400,000 initial unemployment claims it has received since mid-March.

But Oregon has processed only 86 percent of those claims. That figure doesn’t account for people who haven’t been able to file due to problems with online and phone systems at the Oregon Employment Department.

These are our friends and family members who are struggling right now, and it’s a shame that they’re having so much difficulty getting the help they need.

However hard the state has been working to rectify these issues, it hasn’t been enough.

•RASPBERRIES to a flurry of Oregon boating fatalities this spring, and an increase in deaths of paddlers such as those using canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards.

In a news release from last week, the Oregon Marine Board detailed that there are two main themes to those fatalities: People aren’t wearing life jackets, and the water is cold.

We think the upward trend in paddling deaths could be, in part, because more people are out on Oregon’s lakes and rivers right now. Many trails have been closed, after all, so it seems a great spring to have a kayak or paddleboard and enjoy our state’s waterways.