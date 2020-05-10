Editorial: Roses and Raspberries (May 10)

A group of five local women put on tutus and wings and surgical masks and made sure their neighbors had enough TP.

It was an outrageous bit of fun that helped neighbors and likely inspired other bouts of oddball community service. Who can’t use a bit of whimsy right now?

•RASPBERRIES to “The Last Dance,” a documentary on ESPN. We don’t need to be reminded of the greatness of the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan, destroyer of hoops dreams for cities including Portland — and the entire state of Oregon, really.

Perhaps you were a Blazers atheist back in the day. For some of us, this is a gut punch, a basketball trauma revisiting us from three decades ago.

We really didn’t need an opus on the “shrug game” against the Trail Blazers. When we could finally afford to buy Air Jordans, we refused to purchase them for years and years, because that guy was the enemy.

Jordan might very well be the best to ever lace them up, but No. 22 is emblazoned on our hearts, not No. 23. Rip City forever.