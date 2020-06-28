Editorial: Roses and Raspberries (June 28)

Every protest and rally we’ve attended in the last month included eloquent youths who are helping to educate their communities about difficult topics. We welcome hearing more from these talented teens, who are truly making a difference.

•RASPBERRIES to the opposite of eloquence and a Harrisburg High School teacher’s apparent appalling lack of judgement.

Misty Bisby has come under fire for an ill-advised selfie that included the phrase “f*** the police” as well as a middle finger emoji and Black Lives Matter sticker. A Linn County Sheriff’s Office deputy was in the background of the photograph she allegedly took and posted to social media.

The image went viral and stirred controversy.

We strongly believe in the first amendment, and employees shouldn’t be punished for their political beliefs. But there are more complicated considerations at play here, and, in this case, the statement of “Black Lives Matter” isn’t the problem. Black lives matter.

The more galling issue is the other behavior that’s reportedly being shown by a local English teacher.