Editorial: Roses and raspberries (June 20)

•ROSES to Juneteenth becoming an Oregon and federal holiday.
For those who aren’t aware — and many white folks aren’t, according to surveys — Juneteenth, or June 19, commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.
Here’s a history lesson, courtesy of the Associated Press: On June 19, 1865, two months after the Confederacy surrendered, Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to Black people in Galveston, Texas.
We realize that a holiday isn’t the change many people had hoped for after Black Lives Matter rallies last summer. (By the way, in case you haven’t read us declare this before in this space, we’ll gladly say it again — Black Lives Matter.) But symbolic gestures like this are important and still can make a difference. This is a small but also magnificent step for a society that can do more do address racism and a legacy of inequality.
We welcome Juneteenth as a state and federal holiday knowing that there could be a huge cost in lost production for government workers. That cost is well worth it.
Also, the holiday comes at a great time of the year for proper and meaningful celebrations, since the weather is ideal and public schools are out of session. We’re looking forward to covering these community events.
•ROSES to graduation season. Commencement ceremonies were especially meaningful this year in they brought hope that we’ve turned the corner on the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Many high school graduations were held outdoors in relatively normal conditions. But the speeches by outgoing seniors were far more impactful than usual this year, and often reflected on the abnormal difficulties and pressure the Class of 2021 faced.
Our local college graduations, at Oregon State University and Linn-Benton Community College, were more muted than high school celebrations.
Graduates from 2020 and 2021 at OSU’s Corvallis campus could participate in a student- and staff-only commencement march and ceremony. Families couldn’t attend, which was a bummer, but the in-person event was much better than an online-only graduation.
LBCC’s CARmencement allowed families to attend and was an absolute hoot of an alternative graduation ceremony. Graduates were chauffeured by friends and family members — and a few actual chauffeurs — through the parking lots on campus, where they passed by cheering instructors. The 2020 and 2021 graduates stepped out of their vehicles briefly for photos and to grab their diplomas. And then they drove off to a bright future.
The CARmencement’s unusual format was a ton of fun, and perhaps should be offered as an option in the future, even if there isn’t a global pandemic.
•RASPBERRIES to members of Oregon State University’s Board of Trustees who collaborated with former university president F. King Alexander in a bit of damage control.
In case you missed it, Louisiana State University commissioned a report on Title IX negligence during Alexander’s tenure there. The findings of an independent law firm, to be frank, were scandalous.
Under Alexander’s so-called leadership, LSU failed to act on numerous compliance recommendations regarding Title IX, a federal law that requires educational institutions to protect students from sexual harassment and violence.
The law firm’s report found a pattern of willful inaction regarding Title IX and a culture of sexual misconduct, much of this involving the football program at LSU.
Before that report was even publicly released, Rani Borkar, OSU board chairwoman, Kirk Schueler, vice board chairman, and Debbie Colbert, board secretary, were busy crafting statements with Alexander.
The OSU Board of Trustees is supposed to be an independent government body that acts in the best interests of OSU, and thereby through extension, the entire state of Oregon. The board needed to carefully consider the evidence, make a neutral judgment and hold Alexander accountable. With this spin doctoring, certain board members whiffed on their responsibilities.
•ROSES to all of the volunteers at mass vaccinations clinics at Reser Stadium at OSU and the Linn County Fair & Expo Center. These residents stepped up to combat a disease that has killed more than 600,000 Americans, and we can’t possibly thank them enough. Also, thanks to all of the residents who got a shot in the arm to protect their communities and loved ones.