Editorial: Roses and Raspberries (June 14)

•ROSES, big bouquets of them, to peaceful demonstrations against racial injustice that are continuing in our neck of the woods, including in Lebanon. We’re grateful that people are speaking out in support of black people and humanity in general in a respectful manner. Again, we fully support your rights to gather and voice your opinion as guaranteed by the Constitution. The First Amendment is one of the things that makes America great. These peaceful protests are helping to force change and make the United States better.

•ROSES, big bouquets of them, to recent high school graduates. We’ve been impressed with the creativity and ingenuity shown by local schools as they try to navigate this important rite of passage during the novel coronavirus pandemic. We’ve already witnessed commencements occur in shifts, graduation parades roll through town, and a sort of combination of those two ideas. Some districts across the state delayed commencement ceremonies to later in the summer with hopes that a large or larger-scale event could take place. That might not be able to occur with the resurgence of COVID-19. But we’re confident schools will be able to improvise, and students and parents will roll with the punches and go with the flow.