Editorial: Roses and raspberries (July 4)

In case you’ve missed it, things are getting considerably warmer in the valley, the Pacific Northwest, and on Earth, and there are no signs that the trends will be slowing down, according to scientists.

According to NASA and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, 2010-2019 was the hottest decade ever recorded on the planet. NOAA data indicates that 2020 was the second-hottest year on record, trailing only 2016. That means that 2019 now ranks as the third-hottest year in 140 years.

Before last decade, the hottest 10-year span was 2000-2009, and before that, it was the 1990s.

NOAA figures show the trend of hotter temperatures holds true for Portland, Salem and Eugene. High, low and average temperatures for the three largest cities in the Willamette Valley were all hotter in 1991-2020 than in the three decade-period of 1981-2010, and that’s especially true in the summertime.

For example, July’s average max temperature for 1991-2020 was: 81.9 degrees for Portland, up 1.3 degrees over 1981-2010; 83.5 degrees in Salem, up 1.5 degrees over the previous time frame; and 84 degrees in Eugene, up 1.7 degrees over 1981-2020. One decade has made all the difference.