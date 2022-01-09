Editorial: Roses and raspberries (Jan. 9)

ROSE (roz) n. One of the most beautiful of all flowers, a symbol of fragrance and loveliness. Often given as a sign of appreciation.

RASPBERRY (raz’ber’e) n. A sharp, scornful comment, criticism or rebuke; a derisive, splatting noise, often called the Bronx cheer.

•RASPBERRIES to Jan. 6, the first anniversary of a new date that will live in infamy.

The insurrection attempt from a year ago was the biggest blow against the United States since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

But the worst part about this attack against democracy is that it came from within.

An unruly mob besieged our nation’s Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of a free and fair election because they either didn’t believe the results or didn’t like the outcome.

Many of these citizens were motivated by misinformation and fueled by outright lies about a stolen election. Certain public officials inflamed infantile fantasies with falsehoods, repeatedly claiming that President Joe Biden’s victory was nothing but a sham, despite mountains of evidence to the contrary. Some continue to make these statements.

And so authorities need to continue to investigate this tragic event to the fullest extent possible and hold individuals accountable for their misdeeds.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Last Jan. 6 was a stain on America’s history, but it should be evident that the danger to our electoral process remains. Anyone with a social media account can see the chatter and conspiracy theories that continue to populate the web.

•ROSES to our hard-working roads crews in Linn and Benton counties and throughout Oregon, as the past few weeks have been busy for them.

Besides their usual duties, they’ve plowed and sanded down roadways covered with snow. And they’ve been driving around the countryside well before the crack of dawn to post signs that warn of high water and close roads that are flooded.

Being a road worker is a bit like being a local politician in the respect that the job can be rather thankless. They hear plenty of complaints about potholes and such, and if things are going smoothly, people don’t even think about them.

So this winter seems like a good time to give thanks to these public employees who are helping keep us safe.

•ROSES to volunteers, including those with the Willamette Riverkeepers, who went to homeless camps along local waterways and cleaned up garbage before rising waters swept trash away.

Reporter Troy Shinn documented their efforts for a December article.

The amount of trash that can add up around homeless camps is staggering, and volunteers described seeing enough garbage and junk that could fill a train boxcar at several sites around Corvallis.

A juice container filled with used syringes is just one example of the dangerous refuse these volunteers come across.

Because of concerns with liability issues, such as processing needles, human waste and other hazardous materials, cities generally aren’t comfortable organizing their own volunteer efforts. And so individuals and other groups rise up to the task.

We always want to keep in mind the human element of this delicate issue. Those homeless men and woman out near the Willamette and elsewhere are people who are struggling, and they have rights and deserve to be treated with respect — and due process.

But if their garbage isn’t cleaned up, it flows downstream to other locations along the Willamette, or nestles into the riverbed and riparian areas.

The environmental issues caused by the homeless may pale in comparison to the damage caused by companies and even municipalities that spill toxic chemicals and sewage into our waterways – and the Oregon Department of Environment Quality should absolutely hammer polluters, we might add.

The environmental problems posed by the unhoused are just another reason why communities should work for solutions to the homeless crisis facing the mid-Willamette Valley and Oregon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0