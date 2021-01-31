Editorial: Roses and raspberries (Jan. 31)

• ROSES to Rose Peda, who retired recently after nine years as the director of the Sweet Home Public Library. Community members celebrated her dedication with a drive-through retirement party at the City Hall parking lot. Peda has loved books all her life and formed her own community library in her family’s garage when she was a child. Although her life work’s took her away from her goal of being a librarian for a few years, she found her way back and helped guide libraries in Seattle and Southern Oregon before becoming an important part of Sweet Home life in 2011. During her tenure in Sweet Home, Peda increased the number of books and other materials available at the library, developed a summer reading program that attracted hundreds of children each week, added computers and pulled the library out of financial red ink. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the library would also host musical entertainers, some from around the world, throughout the year. Peda plans to remain in Sweet Home, where she is active with several civic groups.