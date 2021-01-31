Editorial: Roses and raspberries (Jan. 31)

ROSE (roz) n. One of the most beautiful of all flowers, a symbol of fragrance and loveliness. Often given as a sign of appreciation.
RASPBERRY (raz’ber’e) n. A sharp, scornful comment, criticism or rebuke; a derisive, splatting noise, often called the Bronx cheer.
We hereby deliver:
• ROSES to Rose Peda, who retired recently after nine years as the director of the Sweet Home Public Library. Community members celebrated her dedication with a drive-through retirement party at the City Hall parking lot. Peda has loved books all her life and formed her own community library in her family’s garage when she was a child. Although her life work’s took her away from her goal of being a librarian for a few years, she found her way back and helped guide libraries in Seattle and Southern Oregon before becoming an important part of Sweet Home life in 2011. During her tenure in Sweet Home, Peda increased the number of books and other materials available at the library, developed a summer reading program that attracted hundreds of children each week, added computers and pulled the library out of financial red ink. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the library would also host musical entertainers, some from around the world, throughout the year. Peda plans to remain in Sweet Home, where she is active with several civic groups.
• RASPBERRIES to the Oregon Health Authority’s decision to stop providing details about individuals whose deaths are attributed to COVID-19. Since mid-March, OHA has noted the county of residence, age, date of death, date of onset and presence of underlying health conditions in its daily listing of Oregonians who have died from the disease, but it stopped including those details last Wednesday. It’s still possible to track deaths by county using information posted on the agency’s website, but the data has lost some of its immediacy and specificity. OHA’s COVID-19 web page provides a wealth of information about how the pandemic is affecting our state, but like other government agencies in Oregon it suppresses key details, most notably the identities of the dead. The rationale of protecting medical privacy seems strange, given that those whose identities are being kept secret are beyond caring, and the secrecy prevents communities from coming together to grieve the loss of friends and neighbors taken from us by the pandemic.
• ROSES to Becky Weeks, the transportation coordinator for the Corvallis School District, and her crew. Since the pandemic shut down most in-person instruction at Corvallis schools last April, Weeks and her team have worked with teachers to get supplies out to homebound students for all their classes, from cooking to calculus. Using buses that would otherwise stand idle, district employees go from house to house on their routes, delivering an average of 200 packages a day so kids can keep learning from home. The fleet has also been used to deliver iPads, Chromebooks, WiFi hotspots and other school district technology critical to comprehensive distance learning and even did service at the holidays dropping off everything from turkeys to bicycles for students in need.
• ROSES to Larry J. Blake Jr., the new Municipal Court judge in Corvallis. It’s a part-time position, and the modern-day circuit rider performs the same function for the cities of Happy Valley, Newberg, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Sweet Home, Monroe, Harrisburg and Philomath. Blake enjoys driving, which is a good thing, because his duties have him covering 25,000-30,000 miles a year in his wife’s Audi. Blake says he plans to continue the practice of his Corvallis predecessor, Chris Dunfield, who set up a community service option for defendants who couldn’t afford to pay their fines. In fact, Blake hopes to expand on that model with a full-fledged community court that would connect defendants who have substance abuse problems or mental health issues or who are homeless with the social services they need. We wish him well.