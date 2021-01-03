Editorial: Roses and raspberries (Jan. 3)

•ROSES to Shanon Anderson, Oregon State University’s new police chief. Anderson rose through the ranks of the Seattle Police Department, where she filled various roles over the years, including patrol officer and detective.

She faces a tough task with the OSU Police Department, which is being created from scratch on a campus that has voiced opposition to armed officers. But Anderson seems well-suited for the task, and has spoken about reimagining policing on the campus.

We wish Anderson the best of luck, and look forward to seeing her new ideas on law enforcement and how her agency fulfills its duties at OSU.

•ROSES to the First Alternative Co-Op turning 50. This Corvallis mainstay started small in a house off Fourth Street. Today, First Alternative has two grocery stores in town, as well as 12,000 owners and nearly 160 staffers.

The organization’s celebration plans took a hit due to the pandemic, and that’s too bad.