Editorial: Roses and raspberries (Jan. 23)

•ROSES to Oregon State University’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration on Monday, Jan. 17.

That includes the peace march and elements of nonviolent protest that were part of the event this year. Speakers discussed voting rights legislation in Washington, D.C. and other matters.

It’s important to realize that when King was protesting decades ago or even simply giving speeches, his positions and the civil rights movement in general were deeply unpopular with many Americans.

King was a controversial figure, and a bit of nonviolent protest on the holiday seems perfectly fine and an appropriate way to honor him.

While the United States, Oregon and the mid-Willamette Valley have progressed in dealing with matters of race and diversity, we still need to gently push things forward.

“I still don’t think the dream is completely fulfilled,” said Mateo Olmos a member of the OSU wrestling team who was given the university’s Frances Dancy Hooks Award for building bridges across cultures and showing courage in promoting diversity.

“There’s still a lot more work to be done,” Olmos added.

And continuing King’s work is going to make some people uncomfortable.

•ROSES to the probability of Dan Rayfield becoming Oregon’s next House Speaker. Rayfield was officially nominated by Democratic representatives for the post last week, and it seems all but certain that he’ll win a formal election when the Legislature convenes Feb. 1, according to the Associated Press.

The development regarding Rayfield, 42, of Corvallis, should be welcome for mid-valley residents, whether you agree with his politics or not.

Having local politicians in powerful roles carries the likelihood of increased benefits for tightly connected — if often ideologically opposed — Linn and Benton counties. We want prominent politicians who can help get projects and funding for our region.

Rayfield, a trial lawyer, first joined the House in 2014. Our newspapers endorsed him in his most recent reelection bid in November, as we agreed with him on many topics. He’s smart and a bit wonky like some of our favorite politicians.

We aren’t sure if Oregon House Speaker will be a springboard to greater things for Rayfield (or others who have held that position lately). But this certainly seems like good news for the mid-valley.

•RASPBERRIES to potholes at the entrance of Willamette Park. These are bone-jarring, suspension damaging monsters lurking in the roadway.

It seems crazy that you’d need a 4x4 rig or to plot a course through a minefield to access this popular location. Follow drivers headed to soccer fields, to play disc golf or to walk the paths, and you’ll see them weaving and headed down the wrong side of the road — we’re guessing these aren’t exactly safe practices for motorists.

The cost to pave the road is high at about $4.25 million, according to a city official, and that’s meant it’s constantly patched up instead of paved.

If there’s a head-on crash on the road into Willamette Park, and dodging potholes is a factor, we’re wondering if the price tag to settle a lawsuit would be significantly more.

Regardless, it seems like the city of Corvallis could get creative to find money via grants or donations for this heavily-used spot.

Willamette Park is a treasure for many valley residents. It shouldn’t be a nightmare to navigate the last stretch to the greenspace.

•ROSES to the OSU gymnastics team.

OSU has been a quality gymnastics school for decades, with national champion athletes and three fourth-place team finishes at the NCAA championships.

Still, this season is shaping up to be something special thanks to Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey, who is competing for the Beavers. In her first meet last week, Carey outclassed everyone in the gym.

OSU’s home meet with UCLA this Sunday, Jan. 23 carries extra intrigue, though, as Carey will be potentially reuniting with and competing against two of her teammates from the Olympics. Jordan Chiles and Emma Malabuyo are freshmen on the Bruins’ squad.

It’s all the more reason to pay attention to the meet, even if you’re just watching from home. The action starts at 2 p.m.

