Editorial: Roses and raspberries (Jan. 16)

ROSE (roz) n. One of the most beautiful of all flowers, a symbol of fragrance and loveliness. Often given as a sign of appreciation.

RASPBERRY (raz’ber’e) n. A sharp, scornful comment, criticism or rebuke; a derisive, splatting noise, often called the Bronx cheer.

•ROSEBERRIES to the Corvallis Planning Commission for its discussions about a new bowl at the Eric Scott McKinley Skate Park.

This public board ultimately made the right decision, unanimously approving the new feature, as recommended by staff. But some of the comments from members were perplexing.

Commissioners voiced concerns about drug activity around the area and the safety of children. One commissioner said that he would have liked to see a plan targeting the illegal activities alongside the expansion request.

The city of Corvallis, through Corvallis Parks and Recreation, was the applicant for the skate bowl, which will enhance the city at little cost to local taxpayers. Most of the funding comes from a grant and a large local donation.

While it’s true that the city has to get a grip on the problems associated with its homeless population — including illegal camping and drug abuse — it seemed strange to link those issues to approval of the skate bowl.

We wondered if planning commissioners would extend that thinking to any potential development near homeless camps.

Look, we get it. We’re frustrated by these issues, too. But expanding the skate park should be seen as something that makes the surrounding area and the city a better place to live and visit, just like other projects.

Meredith Petit, Corvallis Parks and Recreation director, said that the expansion of the skate park would replace negative activity with a positive activity in the area, and bring more eyes to the site.

Vaughn Balzer, Benton County Skateboarding Alliance president, said that development plans will improve family-friendliness and safety in the park.

The Corvallis skate park sits underneath a highway overpass downtown near the end of Southwest Second Street and B Avenue. For decades, even before the facility was built, this has been an area that has featured illegal activity, Balzer added.

It’s a shame that this spot doesn’t feel safe to many residents.

The skate park is named after Eric McKinley, a 24-year-old National Guard soldier killed in Iraq in June 2004. McKinley attended Philomath High School, and one of his favorite hobbies was skateboarding.

Besides honoring McKinley’s memory, the park should be a safe place for residents to practice a wholesome outdoor activity. That’s what skateboarding is.

Even more, the skate park should serve as a draw for out-of-towners to visit Corvallis. The bowl will help make it better for more advanced shredders to practice their craft.

Skate tourism is a real thing, and people need to forget about traditional stereotypes about skaters being juvenile delinquents. Many active skaters are middle-aged or young professionals and some of them skate with their kids.

It would be wise for Corvallis to actually lean into its potential as a skate town, and that includes paved trails perfect for longboarders, such as the path that runs from Oregon State University to Bald Hill.

Skate terrain is just another reason to visit, even for people who are from Albany or Lebanon.

And, of course, an enhanced police presence around the McKinley skate park wouldn’t hurt, either.

•ROSES to a new hotel and apartment building planned for Cornell Avenue in Corvallis.

Corvallis needs more housing, and this would bring another 48 residents to town. It’s a small drop in the bucket, but every drop counts.

The building also would be placed in a rather unusual lot between Ninth Street and Highway 99W, so it seems like a great use of the property.

•ROSES to Mike Hass, who entered rarified air with the announcement that he’s part of the 64th class of the College Football Hall of Fame.

Hass, from Beaverton, came to OSU as a walk-on. He left with the 2005 Biletnikoff Award, given each year to the nation’s top receiver.

With the Beavers, Hass was prone to making acrobatic catches in traffic as he racked up receiving yards.

He’s only the fifth Oregon State player or coach in the Hall of Fame, joining players Terry Baker and Bill Enyart, as well as head coaches Dennis Erickson and Tommy Prothro.

