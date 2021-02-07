Editorial: Roses and raspberries (Feb. 7)

ROSE (roz) n. One of the most beautiful of all flowers, a symbol of fragrance and loveliness. Often given as a sign of appreciation.
RASPBERRY (raz’ber’e) n. A sharp, scornful comment, criticism or rebuke; a derisive, splatting noise, often called the Bronx cheer.
We hereby deliver:
• ROSES to Jan Nadig, Lebanon’s beloved “Pool Lady.” Nadig started working at the Lebanon Community Pool in 1975 as an assistant supervisor. She became the pool’s aquatics coordinator in 1980 and held that post until 1996. In addition, she coached the Lebanon High School swim team from 1986 to 1996, created swimming classes for elementary school students, and developed swimming lessons and water fitness classes for the whole community. Nadig’s enthusiasm for swimming and her devotion to the pool are legendary in Lebanon — when budget cuts threatened to shut the pool down, she even took a 50% pay cut to help keep the doors open. Now the Lebanon Booster Club has asked the Lebanon Community Schools board to rename the pool in Nadig’s honor. We can’t think of a more fitting tribute or a more deserving person.
• RASPBERRIES to drivers who won’t slow down when it snows. As a recent storm proved once again, some mid-valley motorists can be clueless when it comes to driving in the snow. The weather system that dumped up to 4 inches of the white stuff in parts of the valley on Jan. 26 didn’t last long, but it created a flurry of minor fender-benders, including a four-car collision in Corvallis that damaged a water line and several single-vehicle crashes near Wren Hill west of Philomath, where a number of cars slid off the road. None of these incidents resulted in injuries, thank goodness, but most if not all of them could likely have been avoided. As Benton County Undersheriff Greg Ridler observed, most of the crashes occurred because motorists were driving too fast on snowy roads. “People need to slow down, take their time, not go as fast as they normally go,” Ridler said. Sounds like good advice to us.
• ROSES to the new intermodal freight-loading facility in the works for the former International Paper mill site in Millersburg. The project has been on the drawing board for nearly four years as Linn County officials competed against other jurisdictions for millions of dollars in state funding. Ultimately the Millersburg site and another in the Eastern Oregon town of Nyssa got the nod to proceed. The final hurdle for the local project was cleared on Jan. 21, when the Oregon Transportation Commission approved the release of the first $9.1 million of a promised $26 million in state funds to the Albany-Millersburg Economic Development Corp. to buy 60 acres from Linn County and begin construction on the intermodal facility, where trucks will deliver shipping containers to be reloaded onto railcars bound for the ports of Portland, Tacoma and Seattle. The project is intended to reduce the number of trucks on Interstate 5, easing traffic congestion on the freeway and reducing air pollution throughout the region. The remaining 130 acres of the old International Paper site will become an industrial park.
• ROSES to the Oregon Health Authority for restoring detailed information about individuals who die from COVID-19 to the daily reports it produces on the coronavirus pandemic. We gave the agency a raspberry last week for eliminating details about county of residence, age, date of diagnosis and date of death from its updates. Even though public health officials in Oregon have consistently refused to release the names of those who die from COVID-19 (claiming, strangely, that to do so would be an invasion of privacy), we felt that being able to provide at least some detail about the virus’s victims in the counties we cover helps bring home the reality of this pandemic to our readers. Apparently we weren’t the only ones who objected, and OHA started supplying the information again. We’re glad they did.