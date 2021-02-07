Editorial: Roses and raspberries (Feb. 7)

• ROSES to Jan Nadig, Lebanon’s beloved “Pool Lady.” Nadig started working at the Lebanon Community Pool in 1975 as an assistant supervisor. She became the pool’s aquatics coordinator in 1980 and held that post until 1996. In addition, she coached the Lebanon High School swim team from 1986 to 1996, created swimming classes for elementary school students, and developed swimming lessons and water fitness classes for the whole community. Nadig’s enthusiasm for swimming and her devotion to the pool are legendary in Lebanon — when budget cuts threatened to shut the pool down, she even took a 50% pay cut to help keep the doors open. Now the Lebanon Booster Club has asked the Lebanon Community Schools board to rename the pool in Nadig’s honor. We can’t think of a more fitting tribute or a more deserving person.

• RASPBERRIES to drivers who won’t slow down when it snows. As a recent storm proved once again, some mid-valley motorists can be clueless when it comes to driving in the snow. The weather system that dumped up to 4 inches of the white stuff in parts of the valley on Jan. 26 didn’t last long, but it created a flurry of minor fender-benders, including a four-car collision in Corvallis that damaged a water line and several single-vehicle crashes near Wren Hill west of Philomath, where a number of cars slid off the road. None of these incidents resulted in injuries, thank goodness, but most if not all of them could likely have been avoided. As Benton County Undersheriff Greg Ridler observed, most of the crashes occurred because motorists were driving too fast on snowy roads. “People need to slow down, take their time, not go as fast as they normally go,” Ridler said. Sounds like good advice to us.