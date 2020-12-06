Editorial: Roses and raspberries (Dec. 6)

•ROSES to Caesar the No Drama Llama, the most chill and regal camelid on the planet, and the subject of a feature story a few weeks ago. Caesar often enlivens events such as Christmas parades around this time of year, and he always seems to draw a crowd and get hugs. Perhaps it’s that fluffy wool or maybe his ultracool demeanor, but Caesar has tons of fans — he has 13,000 followers on Instagram. Regardless, we’ll be among those missing him this holiday season.

Caesar also often accompanies his human, Larry McCool of Jefferson, to protests, demonstrations and charity events. “When I get to share him with people, it’s totally rewarding,” McCool said. The feeling is mutual.

•RASPBERRIES to garbage violators who thoughtlessly dump bags of trash into household yard debris and recycling bins. We realize we’re living in a pandemic, so more people are staying in and working, cooking and eating at home. And all of this creates more waste than needs to be disposed of. But contaminating recycling and yard debris containers — which provide one of the easiest ways for residents to help our planet — is a bad move.