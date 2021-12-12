Editorial: Roses and raspberries (Dec. 12)

ROSE (roz) n. One of the most beautiful of all flowers, a symbol of fragrance and loveliness. Often given as a sign of appreciation.

RASPBERRY (raz’ber’e) n. A sharp, scornful comment, criticism or rebuke; a derisive, splatting noise, often called the Bronx cheer.

•ROSES to U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, who announced he won’t be running for reelection and will retire when his term expires at the end of 2022.

DeFazio, a Democrat, has represented House District 4 for 36 years, and served his constituents in Linn and Benton counties well.

The best way to look at this congressman is through a lens of pragmatism. He brought a tremendous amount of federal dollars back home to help his constituents.

And there’s no doubt DeFazio will leave office on a high note. He played a key role in a $1 trillion infrastructure bill as the chairman of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. Oregon may receive as much as $1 billion from the bill for roads, bridges, highways, water infrastructure, airports, electric vehicles and broadband. It’s a huge deal.

DeFazio’s retirement adds a bit of spice to the 2022 election, as it’s unclear who will step up and run from the Democratic Party, let alone win the primary. Alek Skarlatos seems to be the frontrunner from the GOP side of things.

Of course, we’re talking about DeFazio as if he’s already gone, but we’ll probably see him a half-dozen times in the next year. The guy is seemingly everywhere, attending ground-breakings, welcoming federal officials to the area, participating in Oregon State University classes and more. We’ll particularly miss DeFazio because he hustles for residents.

•ROSES to the OSU men’s soccer team, which unfortunately had a magical season come to an end against Clemson in the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament last week.

The Beavers lost via penalty kicks after regulation and overtime ended 1-1. OSU entered the tourney as the top seed, and penalty kicks are always a harsh way for a tourney run to end. But that’s sometimes how the beautiful game works.

The team seems poised for even bigger things under coach Terry Boss, though, who is building a powerhouse in Corvallis. Perhaps that isn’t the right word to describe the squad, which plays with technical fluency rather than counter attacks that are the equivalent of a smash-and-grab. Regardless, we can’t wait to see what happens with this program next autumn.

•RASPBERRIES to college football coaches who profess loyalty, brotherhood and family, then cut-and-run for large paychecks, essentially abandoning their student athletes.

We’re not just talking about what happened down in Eugene. There’s a plethora to choose from, and all of these exits are messy.

Under the sport’s current culture, it’s no wonder the transfer portal is so popular with players right now. Just look at the example coaches are setting. They’re supposed to be role models, but there are plenty who appear to be carpetbaggers.

Thankfully, OSU has a coach in Jonathan Smith who is leading his alma mater, so he has strong local ties. And Smith recently signed a contract extension through 2027, so that makes us feel a bit more secure. It doesn’t appear that he would be easily tempted by truckloads of cash.

But nothing is set in stone in this industry.

Beavers fans will certainly remember that nice guy Mike Riley, hometown hero, Corvallis High School legend, left OSU to pursue a shot as a head coach in the pros.

Still, it feels that Smith is here to build something for the long haul. Maybe we’re just overly optimistic Beaver believers.

•ROSES to our award-winning journalists. Forgive us for sounding a bit self-congratulatory here.

As we near the end of the year, our reporters and photographers traditionally create online collections of their top articles and images of the year. This ends up being a showcase that illustrates the value of small town journalism and why it’s important to subscribe, both for news value and entertainment. The collections also highlight the personalities of our employees quite a bit.

An easy way to check out these collections is to search for “fave-5” at democratherald.com or gazettetimes.com.

