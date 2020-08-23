Editorial: Roses and Raspberries (Aug. 23)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROSE (roz) n. One of the most beautiful of all flowers, a symbol of fragrance and loveliness. Often given as a sign of appreciation.

RASPBERRY (raz’ber’e) n. A sharp, scornful comment, criticism or rebuke; a derisive, splatting noise, often called the Bronx cheer.

We hereby deliver:

•ROSES to sunflowers. Lately, much of our news coverage has taken a serious tone. Perhaps that’s why a modest article about sunflowers in Tuesday’s paper seemed like a breath of fresh air for some residents. Or maybe people love sunflowers. Regardless, we shared how Cindy Miller of Corvallis planted some sunflowers in her garden but forgot all about them due to travel plans (which ended up being canceled). The cluster sunflowers now stand as tall as her house, and neighbors and passers-by stop to talk with Miller about them. Miller thinks the sunflowers have brought people together, and she’d love to see them all over Corvallis. Sometimes the little things — and big flowers — can mean a lot. Just a reminder, if you have massive sunflowers, snap a photo and send an email to news@dhonline.com. Please include your name, phone number and address. We’re hoping to create an online gallery of sunflower images from our towns to spread the proverbial sunshine.