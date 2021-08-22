Editorial: Roses and raspberries (Aug. 22)

ROSE (roz) n. One of the most beautiful of all flowers, a symbol of fragrance and loveliness. Often given as a sign of appreciation.

RASPBERRY (raz’ber’e) n. A sharp, scornful comment, criticism or rebuke; a derisive, splatting noise, often called the Bronx cheer.

•ROSES to the Corvallis to the Sea Trail, which officially opened Saturday after a 50-year saga to construct the trail sections and secure land use agreements.

The 60-mile journey starts at the Benton County Fairgrounds and ends at Ona Beach south of Newport, and is designed to take five or six days.

The arrival of a new hiking path of this size and scope is rare, and the route goes through lush green forests in the Coast Range.

It’s the sort of territory that backpackers dream about wandering through.

In a 2019 interview, Bill Sullivan, author of a celebrated series of Oregon trail guides, said that the C2C Trail has scenery that could match the best trails at Olympic National Park in Washington. And he predicted that the C2C Trail would become a worldwide draw.