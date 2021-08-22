Editorial: Roses and raspberries (Aug. 22)

ROSE (roz) n. One of the most beautiful of all flowers, a symbol of fragrance and loveliness. Often given as a sign of appreciation.
RASPBERRY (raz’ber’e) n. A sharp, scornful comment, criticism or rebuke; a derisive, splatting noise, often called the Bronx cheer.
•ROSES to the Corvallis to the Sea Trail, which officially opened Saturday after a 50-year saga to construct the trail sections and secure land use agreements.
The 60-mile journey starts at the Benton County Fairgrounds and ends at Ona Beach south of Newport, and is designed to take five or six days.
The arrival of a new hiking path of this size and scope is rare, and the route goes through lush green forests in the Coast Range.
It’s the sort of territory that backpackers dream about wandering through.
In a 2019 interview, Bill Sullivan, author of a celebrated series of Oregon trail guides, said that the C2C Trail has scenery that could match the best trails at Olympic National Park in Washington. And he predicted that the C2C Trail would become a worldwide draw.
Sullivan said that hiking along the route also is ideal as there are few issues with nasty insects, poison oak, rattlesnakes and other problems, the elevation gains are minimal compared to mountain passes in the Cascades or the Sierras, and the Coast Range stays relatively cool but dry in the heart of the summer.
The C2C Trail could be a big economic boost for Corvallis and Benton County, as outdoorsy folks flock to the area.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
But we’re just eager to check out this trail with a crew of our best friends and family members.
•ROSES to the Oregon National Guard for helping our communities.
For years, the National Guard has helped municipalities and organizations with projects, such as prep work for sports fields at the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA in Albany.
But lately, troops have been helping out in more ways than usual.
Last year, for example, the National Guard helped our state fight the wildfires that devastated much of Oregon.
Last week came news that up to 1,500 troops will be deployed across Oregon to assist hospitals with tasks such as COVID-19 testing. Our hospital workers are overwhelmed, and the help of the National Guard during the pandemic has proved effective in other states. We’re sure our doctors and nurses will welcome the extra help.
•ROSES to Oregon Community Foundation grants that will help out several local organizations’ summer programs, including the area's Boys & Girls Clubs, which combined will receive a whopping $375,000.
Among the local beneficiaries are Casa Unidos Latinos in Corvallis ($50,000), the Community Services Consortium ($120,000), the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA ($80,000), Oregon Agriculture in the Classroom ($121,000) and the Oregon State University Foundation ($224,000).
Overall, the OCF provided $41.2 million across all 36 counties in Oregon. The money is designed to specifically target summer learning and enrichment offerings, particularly for families who need financial help to participate.
“Given the crises over the last year, this summer has been a critical time to nurture and mentor children in our state,” said Max Williams, president and CEO of the OCF.
This money will be a big boost to organizations that have struggled with finances during the pandemic.
•ROSES to Dr. Stan Nudelman, who recently retired after nearly 59 years in medicine. His legacy also includes activism and a Nobel Peace Prize.
Nudelman won as part of a group for work with International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War.
It’s worth noting that Nudelman isn’t the only person with a Nobel Prize that has ties to Corvallis. Linus Pauling’s two unshared Nobel Prizes, one for chemistry and another Peace Prize, are housed at Oregon State University, his alma mater.
•ROSES to a Corvallis City Council member who went above and beyond the call of duty.
After complaints by community members about the state of portable outhouses in Central Park, Charlyn Ellis felt it was her civic duty to inspect the condition of these amenities in all parks citywide.
Ellis doesn’t even have a car, and travels by bicycle.
It seems semi-comical for a city official to embark on a mission to tour every outhouse in Corvallis parks, but Ellis has a point. And portable toilets aren’t just for the unhoused.
“There is a pandemic going on. We need hand-washing stations or hand sanitizer. And we need clean restrooms,” Ellis said, during the City Council meeting on Monday.