Editorial: Roses and Raspberries (Aug. 2)

ROSE (roz) n. One of the most beautiful of all flowers, a symbol of fragrance and loveliness. Often given as a sign of appreciation.

RASPBERRY (raz’ber’e) n. A sharp, scornful comment, criticism or rebuke; a derisive, splatting noise, often called the Bronx cheer.

We hereby deliver:

•ROSES to the Albany Historical Carousel & Museum and the facility’s third anniversary in August. We realize that the impact of this new attraction has been muted due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. But the carousel and its amazing woodwork is still a showcase for downtown Albany. Whether you’re a child or an adult, prepare to be dazzled when you enter this structure.

•ROSES to Jon Sassaman, who joined the Corvallis Police Department in 1988 and rose through the ranks to become the chief of the agency. Sassaman recently retired, but he left the city and Benton County better off thanks to his service, according to Pete Sandrock, former Benton County district attorney. It’s hard to argue with that assessment.