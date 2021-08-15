Editorial: Roses and raspberries (Aug. 15)

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

•RASPBERRIES to a new Oregon law that requires students to pass a test in basic math, reading and writing proficiency to graduate high school.

We understand many of the arguments against these standardized tests, such as how some students don’t perform well on high pressure exams, and how such tests don’t measure their determination, ability to work in a team and other factors that lead to success. Students will still need to take the same amount of math and language arts classes to graduate, as well.

But assessment is a critical part of our children’s education, and it’s imperative for the state to understand how students are performing to make adjustments in instruction. Where are students lacking and how can we help them succeed?

This sort of testing seems especially important during the pandemic, so we can see how outcomes have changed during remote and hybrid learning.

•ROSES to residents who raced to battle a barn fire near Harrisburg. Every farmer within a 10 mile radius apparently rushed to the scene with their private water tankers, which are a necessity in these parts.