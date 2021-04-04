Editorial: Roses and Raspberries (April 4)

• ROSES to Will Tucker, who has agreed to come out of retirement to fill out the unexpired term of John Lindsey on the Linn County Board of Commissioners. Lindsey, who had held the Position 1 set on the board since 1998, died of cancer on March 9 at the age of 54. Tucker had stepped down at the start of this year after completing his third four-year term on the board, saying he was ready for retirement. But when leaders of Lindsey’s political party, the Linn County Republicans, presented a list of five potential appointees to serve the remaining two years of is term, Tucker’s experience on the job made his name rise to the top and made him an easy choice for the board’s other two members, Commissioners Roger Nyquist and Sherrie Sprenger. He served Linn County well for a dozen years as a commissioner, and we have no doubt he will do so now. And if he decides to run for reelection in 2023, his experience will again make him an easy choice for many voters.