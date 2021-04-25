Editorial: Roses and raspberries (April 25)

• ROSES to Oregonians who have rolled up their sleeves to get their COVID-19 shots. According to the latest data from the Oregon Health Authority, nearly 1.7 million people in our state have had at least one dose of vaccine and more than 1.2 million are now fully vaccinated. That means more than a quarter of Oregon’s population now has a significant measure of protection against the novel coronavirus, bringing us all closer to the widespread herd immunity we need to achieve. We’re all weary of the restrictions this pandemic has imposed on us, but with case counts again on the rise, we need to continue with common-sense precautions such as mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing for a little bit longer. The good news is that vaccine supplies are catching up with demand and everyone age 16 and older is now eligible to get immunized. So if you haven’t gotten your jab yet, sign up now so we can finally put this pandemic behind us.