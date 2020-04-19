Editorial: Roses and Raspberries (April 19)

That land had been underutilized for years, and people who move into the complex will be able to easily walk to classes on campus or to go shopping downtown.

•ROSES to gestures of good will for high school seniors who will miss hearing “Pomp and Circumstance” as they walk in caps and gowns, along with other traditional rites of passage.

Here’s a shoutout to businesses creating signs and giving them away for free to families, so residents can place them in their yards or windows and honor their graduating teens.

Then there are schools turning on football stadium lights at 8:20 p.m. — that’s 20:20 military time — to honor students. In many cases across the mid-Willamette Valley, graduations were set to occur on those very gridirons.

We’re sure to see many other such gestures — perhaps senior portraits displayed in small town shop windows, as one reader suggested.

Not everyone, even some high school seniors, agree fully with the shows of support and how they have manifested. And that’s okay. That’s the nature of things. Perhaps the stadium lights thing does waste electricity a bit.