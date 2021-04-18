Editorial: Roses and raspberries (April 18)

• RASPBERRIES to embezzlers who may have purloined more than a quarter-million dollars in public funds from Linn County through two separate schemes in recent years. The county’s former finance manager, Brandi Ashton, pleaded no contest in 2019 to skimming $6,000 from the public coffers for her own use, including the purchase of a designer handbag and improvements to her swimming pool. This January, longtime Planning and Building Department office manager Angela Adams was arraigned on allegations that she stole a staggering $235,000 in taxpayer money over an eight-year span. It’s difficult to understand why someone with a good government job would throw it away on this sort of crime, betraying their coworkers and their community in the process. It’s also difficult to understand how these financial frauds could have gone undetected over long periods of time, despite annual audits by an outside accounting firm. At their meeting last week, the Linn County commissioners discussed conducting a department-by-department review of expense reporting procedures and modifying audit designs to keep a closer watch on potentially fraudulent activity. Clearly, finding a better way to safeguard public funds should be an urgent priority for the county.

• ROSES to Becky Johnson, who was appointed interim president of Oregon State University by the Board of Trustees on Friday. Johnson, who assumes her new duties on May 1, started at OSU as an assistant professor in the College of Forestry in 1984 and has spent the past nine years as vice president of the university’s Cascades campus in Bend. She is the first woman to lead Oregon State and is expected to stay in the position for about a year while the search for a new university president plays out. Johnson comes to the job at a turbulent time in OSU’s history. After 17 years of stable leadership under Ed Ray, the school has been rocked by public outrage over the role Ray’s successor, F. King Alexander, played in lax oversight of Title IX issues during his tenure as president of Louisiana State University. The outcry over those revelations prompted Alexander to resign on March 23 and led to calls for university trustees to resign. We hope Johnson will be able to restore equilibrium at OSU while the university embarks on the crucial task of selecting its next president.