Editorial: Roses and Raspberries (April 12)

The OSU wrestling program has a proud history and tradition, and we’re hoping that Pendleton can add many more All-Americans and a few additional national champions. And we’re hoping that plenty of these heroes are from Oregon, too.

• RASPBERRIES to the Albany City Council’s consideration of a resolution making Albany a “Second Amendment sanctuary city.”

The resolution doesn't use that phrase specifically, but that's how it was pitched.

The move, which was tabled on Wednesday, would voice the idea that Albany supports the rights of firearm owners, and that’s it. That’s all.

As many of our readers have pointed out, we already have something that protects the right to bear arms. It’s called the Second Amendment, and we support that.

We also support some tougher gun laws and restrictions, such as increased punishments for felons caught in possession of a firearm, and more severe prison sentences for felons who use firearms in the commission of a violent crime.

We also think that many of the proposed gun laws brought to the Oregon Legislature are ill-advised. Some pea-brained ideas that have floated up could be dangerous for rural families, including farmers and ranchers out in remote areas.