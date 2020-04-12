Editorial: Roses and Raspberries (April 12)

ROSE (roz) n. One of the most beautiful of all flowers, a symbol of fragrance and loveliness. Often given as a sign of appreciation.
• ROSES to Chris Pendleton, Oregon State University’s new wrestling coach. Pendleton said all the right things while being introduced to Beaver Nation in a conference call, including that he’d stock the program with in-state grapplers.
In recent years, some teen athletes have acted like they could get a point for an escape if they avoided Oregon State.
It’s been disheartening in particular to see some of the mid-Willamette Valley’s best prep wrestlers, including teens from Crescent Valley and Sweet Home, leave for elsewhere for whatever reason, then return and win matches in Gill Coliseum.
What made that trend even more disappointing is that the University of Oregon and Portland State University, once both quality programs in their own right, no longer have wrestling squads. Oregon State, frankly, should dominate recruiting here.
In its glory years, OSU was loaded with native Oregonians. The last truly great Beaver team was in 1995 and it included Les Gutches, Babak Mohammadi and the Nieradka brothers, who terrorized opponents as high schoolers at South Medford, North Salem and Tigard respectively.
The OSU wrestling program has a proud history and tradition, and we’re hoping that Pendleton can add many more All-Americans and a few additional national champions. And we’re hoping that plenty of these heroes are from Oregon, too.
• RASPBERRIES to the Albany City Council’s consideration of a resolution making Albany a “Second Amendment sanctuary city.”
The resolution doesn't use that phrase specifically, but that's how it was pitched.
The move, which was tabled on Wednesday, would voice the idea that Albany supports the rights of firearm owners, and that’s it. That’s all.
As many of our readers have pointed out, we already have something that protects the right to bear arms. It’s called the Second Amendment, and we support that.
We also support some tougher gun laws and restrictions, such as increased punishments for felons caught in possession of a firearm, and more severe prison sentences for felons who use firearms in the commission of a violent crime.
We also think that many of the proposed gun laws brought to the Oregon Legislature are ill-advised. Some pea-brained ideas that have floated up could be dangerous for rural families, including farmers and ranchers out in remote areas.
But what is the result of the Albany City Council’s resolution besides a bit of grandstanding, and done in an election year for some councilors, to boot?
The redundant resolution has taken city of Albany staff time and resources and therefore cost taxpayers money. And it will accomplish nothing of substance if passed.
• ROSE-BERRIES to the closure of Oregon’s schools for the year, though distance learning is still in the works for local students.
Gov. Kate Brown announced the development on Wednesday, though it was really no surprise.
We recognize it’s a colossal pain in the hindquarters and a huge disappointment for many of you.
Some parents must now stay home from work for the foreseeable future so they can take care of their children and help their learning.
High school seniors who are set to graduate probably won’t have a commencement ceremony.
Students have had their sports seasons wiped out and other activities canceled — and this is a big deal, because these sorts of extracurriculars keep adolescents and teens enrolled and engaged in many instances.
Droves of parents simply are frustrated that their children won’t be learning as much as they could have if they were still attending school in person.
The situation is awful, but Brown made the right call on schools from a public health perspective.
Oregon hasn’t been hammered as badly as some other states by the coronavirus pandemic because it adopted social distancing measures early, and these steps included the closure of schools. (Those of you paying attention know we've never been Brown's biggest fans. We slammed her in this space a while ago for not taking some of these social distancing steps a few days earlier than she did, but that's looking more and more like a minor critique.)
To be sure, Oregon’s wide-open spaces have helped limit the spread of COVID-19 immensely. Much of the state is the exact opposite of a teeming metropolis such as New York City.
But schools are places where we have a real issue with density. They’ve always been seen as a Petri dish where germs spread from student to student, then are brought home and shared with family members.
By keeping learning at home, we’re keeping our population healthy.
