Editorial: Roses and raspberries (April 11)

ROSE (roz) n. One of the most beautiful of all flowers, a symbol of fragrance and loveliness. Often given as a sign of appreciation.
RASPBERRY (raz’ber’e) n. A sharp, scornful comment, criticism or rebuke; a derisive, splatting noise, often called the Bronx cheer.
We hereby deliver:
• ROSES to Juanita Eggers of Albany, who recently received the Congressional Gold Medal for her service to the nation during World War II. Eggers was one of the legions of American women who entered the industrial work force to help with the war effort and became known under the collective name “Rosie the Riveter.” Now 94, Eggers was just 17 when she finished high school in Ontario, Oregon, and went to work as a welder in the Portland shipyards. From there she went to the Boeing plant in Seattle to help assemble B-17 and B-29 bombers. Like other members of the Greatest Generation, the civilian women who served on the homefront during the war are shrinking in numbers as time takes its toll. Last year, Congress expanded the gold medal program to give surviving Rosies like Juanita Eggers the credit they so richly deserve.
• ROSES to Jenny Gilmore-Robinson, who is stepping down next month from her post as executive director of ABC House to start a new job in Portland. Serving Linn and Benton counties, ABC House helps identify when child abuse is taking place and provides resources to help children heal and families thrive. In her nine years at the helm, Gilmore-Robinson steered the nonprofit into a new, bigger building in Albany that enabled it to add staff and serve more children and families. Gilmore-Robinson is quick to give credit for the expansion to her dedicated staff and a caring community. But the people she works with are just as quick to refocus the praise on Gilmore-Robinson’s leadership and sense of mission. As ABC House President Stephanie Martinenko-Ray put it: “Jenny brings light to the community.”
• ROSES to Oregon State University’s Holocaust Memorial Week program. The slaughter of 6 million Jews and millions of other civilians by the Nazis during World War II is a grim topic, and many people might be tempted to consign it to history and move on. But wiser heads understand that history left unexamined has a way of repeating itself. Since 1986, professor Paul Kopperman and the rest of OSU’s Holocaust Memorial Committee have worked to ensure the lessons of this horrific historical episode remain in the public mind with an annual program of lectures, seminars and other events. Last year’s observance had to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s was entirely virtual, but the important thing is that it took place. As concentration camp survivor Marion Blumenthal Lazan put it in her keynote address delivered via Zoom: “As difficult as it is, the horror of the Holocaust or the Shoah must be taught, must be studied and kept alive. Only then can we guard it from ever happening again.”
• RASPBERRIES to a rash of COVID-induced cancellations of area high school sporting events. In early March, with case counts on the wane and vaccines on the way, mid-valley high schools brought back interscholastic athletic competition for the first time since the start of the pandemic with an abbreviated season of the traditional fall sports of football, soccer, cross-country and volleyball. Everyone recognized there was a risk of infection, but with plenty of precautions in place it seemed like a golden opportunity to provide some joy and restore a sense of normalcy to prep athletes who’ve been denied a chance to play the sports they love. It seemed to work well at first, but sadly, in recent days, COVID-19 outbreaks have forced the cancellation of multiple games at multiple schools while infected players and those who were exposed to them went into quarantine. We’re all chafing under the restrictions imposed by this pandemic. This is just the latest reminder that we need to stay the course a little longer, wearing our masks, keeping our distance and getting our shots until we reach a state of herd immunity. And for all those prep athletes who have been able to compete safely — and the friends and family members who love to cheer them on — it’s been a sweet reprieve.