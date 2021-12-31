Editorial: Remembering those we lost in 2021

As we head into 2022, it’s only natural to look back on 2021 and reminisce about people who passed away.

Every year, we lament the loss of those willing to put in the hard work to make the mid-Willamette Valley better. And we hope their examples serve as inspiration.

This list isn’t comprehensive, of course, as there are far too many names to mention.

Al Barrios “retired” in Albany after serving in the Air Force. A volunteer for the Albany Jaycees, Takena Kiwanis, Timber Carnival, Lebanon Strawberrians and more. Earned a degree at Oregon State and became an administrator for Linn-Benton Community College.

Evedene Bennett was a longtime library board member and retired music and elementary school teacher. She was a pillar for the Linn Genealogical Society and a proud member of at least three reading groups.

John Burright, an Oregon State Police sergeant, was severely injured in a 2001 crash. The Corvallis native attended OSU. One of his agency’s first drug recognition experts, then helped train fellow troopers how to spot intoxicated drivers.

David Dowrie, who had a career background in information technology, was a true public servant who volunteered his time for the Linn Benton Lincoln Educational Service District, the Benton County Budget Committee, the Benton County Planning Commission, 4-H and more. A nice guy who asked tough questions.

Ed Epley organized an antiwar protest every day outside the Benton County Courthouse starting in 2001, after the United States invaded Afghanistan in response to the terrorist attacks of 9/11.

Al French served in the Marines before earning an agricultural engineering degree from OSU and settling down in Lebanon. He ran a successful local business, Bike N’ Hike, and operated a strawberry farm.

Rob Gardner was a Benton County Circuit Court Judge for 25 years, then became a trusted arbitrator and mediator. He also served on numerous local boards over the years and was a Rotary member.

Julie Green, an OSU art professor, left behind a legacy of social justice artwork, including “The Last Supper” project, a series of paintings depicting death row inmates’ last meals.

Lee Harmon starred in hoops for OSU before becoming a Hollywood movie makeup legend. Always championed his alma mater and Corvallis.

Ed Hemmingson was a political activist, frequent writer of letters to the editor, aviator, piano tuner, musician, house builder, former Merchant Marine, previous avowed Communist, and a bonafide mid-valley character.

Merritt Jensen adopted the OSU volleyball and women’s basketball teams because of the access they granted the public. Those programs adopted this Beavers superfan right back.

John Lindsey was a Republican elected to six consecutive terms on the Linn County Board of Commissioners. The Lebanon area resident played an important part in helping attract businesses, boosting the local economy and driving unemployment to record lows in Linn County.

Ron Loney positively impacted the lives of countless Albany residents. He was the driving force behind the Boys & Girls Club of Albany since it opened its doors in 1966.

Tim McQueary was mayor of Sweet Home for two terms and also served on the City Council there. He also was involved in the Oregon Jamboree, the Sweet Home Community Foundation, the Linn County Fair Board and more.

Mary Parker was the longtime property manager for Witham Hill Oaks Apartments in Corvallis, where she ran community outreach programs, helped place those in need of affordable housing and did her best to make Corvallis better.

Mickey Peterson, owner and operator of Ball Studio, photographed countless local families throughout the years. She was a graduate of Corvallis High School and Oregon State College and the descendent of pioneer Greenberry Smith.

Cy Stadsvold was a Corvallis architect, artist, arts patron and community volunteer. His projects include the 1977 renovations of the Benton County Courthouse, the Town & Country Real Estate building, Grace Lutheran Church and Grant Street Baptist Church.

Jim Willis led the Oregon Department of Veteran Affairs and was instrumental in creating the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home in Lebanon. The Albany Union High School graduate served in the Air Force in Vietnam and then served the public in a long law enforcement career before being picked to head the ODVA.

George Wisner sought the scoop as a hard-nosed reporter for the Corvallis Gazette-Times. A gruff demeanor hid a heart of gold.

