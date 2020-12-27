Editorial: Remembering those we lost in 2020

It’s never easy to say goodbye to a loved one, but the novel coronavirus pandemic has made our rites and rituals far more complex for most of 2020.

Funerals, due to social distancing and travel restrictions regarding COVID-19, haven’t been able to be held in the same way, and that’s been extremely difficult for mid-Willamette Valley residents.

The process of grieving can be eased through traditional memorial services or celebrations of life. In many instances, these double as reunions for family members and far-flung friends, so there’s a jumble of emotions as you mourn a loved one but cherish the chance to catch up with others that you haven’t seen in ages.

Family and friends fly in from out of state, possibly from across the country or even another country.

Legendary tales are shared once again, and perhaps heard for the first time by youngsters, giving them a chance to see an older relative in an epic new light.