Editorial: Remembering those we lost in 2020

It’s never easy to say goodbye to a loved one, but the novel coronavirus pandemic has made our rites and rituals far more complex for most of 2020.
Funerals, due to social distancing and travel restrictions regarding COVID-19, haven’t been able to be held in the same way, and that’s been extremely difficult for mid-Willamette Valley residents.
The process of grieving can be eased through traditional memorial services or celebrations of life. In many instances, these double as reunions for family members and far-flung friends, so there’s a jumble of emotions as you mourn a loved one but cherish the chance to catch up with others that you haven’t seen in ages.
Family and friends fly in from out of state, possibly from across the country or even another country.
Legendary tales are shared once again, and perhaps heard for the first time by youngsters, giving them a chance to see an older relative in an epic new light.
While we can’t gather and provide comfort by embracing each other easily this year, we can still remember those we lost, still share their stories via a telephone call or social media post, and still celebrate their lives.
With that in mind, here are some of the notable mid-Willamette Valley residents who passed away in 2020.
Duane Barrett was an educator and school administrator, but perhaps is best known as a sports coach at West Albany High School and Linn-Benton Community College.
Steve Besse of Corvallis helped save the world on D-Day by serving on a landing craft that delivered 2,500 troops to Omaha Beach, the site of the heaviest action during that battle. Besse, a Corvallis High School graduate, later worked for the Oregon State University Extension Service and OSU.
David Gilbert operated a commercial lending business but is probably better known for his work as a civic booster and volunteer for numerous nonprofits, including Cornerstone Associates, the United Way, Community Outreach and more. In 2009, he was named Corvallis First Citizen.
Joel Hirsch was a four-term member of the Corvallis City Council. Hirsch was lively and outspoken, good for a quote and good for city services. He was a staunch defender of spending for arts and culture, parks and the library, believing those amenities helped make Corvallis great.
Betty Johnson of Corvallis possessed piercing blue eyes and a crown of snow-white hair, and she was a relentless advocate for single-payer health care. During her career in social services, she also helped establish bedrock mid-valley social programs such as Meals on Wheels, Dial-A-Bus and Benton Hospice Service (now known as Lumina), as well as spearheading the construction of the nonprofit assisted living facility Corvallis Caring Place.
Dr. Ken Johnson (no relation) was a Corvallis dentist and philanthropist. Johnson established a free dental clinic that has served more than 12,000 people in need. He also helped create a new teen center for the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis that opened in 2018 and bears his and his wife’s name.
Jack Pimm was a well-known farmer with property near Peoria and a devout member of the Brownsville First Baptist Church. He loved family and he loved big gatherings. Our newspapers covered the disconnect his family felt during his funeral services, and we felt his family’s pain. Later in the year, some of us experienced similar discomfort.
Don Rea was involved in Albany First Christian Church, helped found the Fish program in Albany, twice served on the city planning commission and was a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity and numerous other organizations, including local schools. In 1987, he was Albany’s Citizen of the Year, and in 1996, he helped carry the Olympic torch as it made its way through Albany.
Anne Williams was a dedicated and quick-witted language arts teacher at Lebanon High School. After a two-year battle with cancer, she passed away at the age of 43. She died far too young, but she still left an impact on countless students.
Bill Wingett of Lebanon was a member of the famed Easy Company portrayed in “Band of Brothers,” and he fought across Europe in World War II. In 2018, he told the Lebanon Express that he didn’t think Easy Company deserved more praise than other soldiers. “Combat is combat,” Wingett modestly explained.