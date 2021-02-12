Editorial: Real estate boom a mixed blessing for mid-valley

Real estate brokers report high levels of frustration from prospective buyers who have repeatedly lost out on homes despite making offers well above the listing price. And many mid-valley residents are priced out of the market altogether, including a lot of young couples trying to raise a family and chasing the American dream of home ownership.

And while new homes are under construction all over the mid-valley, it doesn’t seem to be putting much of a dent in the area’s perennial housing shortage. Several factors are at play here, including years of pent-up demand stemming from developments derailed by the bursting of the last real estate bubble a decade ago combined with natural population growth in the area. Meanwhile, the mid-valley seems to be proving a popular destination for folks who have discovered the freedom to work remotely during the pandemic, meaning there are even more people competing for available housing. That effect spills over into the rental market, keeping vacancy rates low and rents high throughout the region.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.