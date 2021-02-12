Editorial: Real estate boom a mixed blessing for mid-valley

The mid-valley’s red hot real estate market is a great thing for homeowners but creates some real challenges for people looking to buy their first house — and it could be a sign of even bigger issues for our region down the road.
It’s a trend that’s been happening for some time as the market rebounded from the real estate crash of 2008. Since 2015, when values had bounced back to pre-crash levels, average sales prices have climbed an additional 61% in Linn County and 38% in Benton, according to Willamette Valley Multiple Listing Service data.
That’s a fine thing for homeowners, who are seeing the value of their investment grow at a gratifyingly rapid clip. And those values will continue to climb for the foreseeable future as low inventory levels combine with high demand (and low mortgage interest rates) to create what one real estate broker described as a “feeding frenzy.”
That has positive ripple effects throughout the mid-valley economy for real estate brokers, homebuilders, construction workers and other companies that provide goods and services for the sector. Rising property values and a surge in new home construction are also growing the tax base for cash-strapped local governments seeking new revenue streams to fund services for residents.
But there are losers as well as winners in this scenario.
Real estate brokers report high levels of frustration from prospective buyers who have repeatedly lost out on homes despite making offers well above the listing price. And many mid-valley residents are priced out of the market altogether, including a lot of young couples trying to raise a family and chasing the American dream of home ownership.
And while new homes are under construction all over the mid-valley, it doesn’t seem to be putting much of a dent in the area’s perennial housing shortage. Several factors are at play here, including years of pent-up demand stemming from developments derailed by the bursting of the last real estate bubble a decade ago combined with natural population growth in the area. Meanwhile, the mid-valley seems to be proving a popular destination for folks who have discovered the freedom to work remotely during the pandemic, meaning there are even more people competing for available housing. That effect spills over into the rental market, keeping vacancy rates low and rents high throughout the region.
The lack of affordable housing has been a looming crisis in our region for years, but it could get a lot worse after June 30, when a partial ban on evictions enacted to help renters struggling during the pandemic is set to expire. A new study from Portland State University’s Homelessness Research & Action Collaborative found 89,000 families in the state owe back rent, which comes due July 1. Many homeowners are in the same boat. Government mortgage forbearance programs are scheduled to expire over the next several months, and deferred payments will have to be made.
Oregon lawmakers need to act swiftly to forestall a crisis for financially strapped renters and mortgage holders. Extending the deadlines will only delay the problem; people who have been thrown out of work by the pandemic need financial counseling in the short term and may need some level of debt relief in the long run — not only to keep them from becoming homeless but to enable them to pay landlords and mortgage lenders who may otherwise be left holding the bag.
But those are stopgap solutions. Some progress has been made in recent years, but much more needs to be done to increase the supply of affordable housing. A number of possible solutions have been proposed, including cutting service development charges or expanding tax credits for affordable developments. It won’t be easy. There are tradeoffs with all these proposals, and many competing interests will have to be brought together to find an approach that works.
The city of Corvallis has imposed an excise tax on new development to help finance projects for low-income residents and to hire an affordable housing planner, while Albany’s new mayor, Alex Johnson II, has made affordable housing a focus area early in his first term. We encourage other leaders at the state and local level to make a similar effort to address this important issue.