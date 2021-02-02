Editorial: Protectionist Biden policy is a mistake

Failing to promote cost-effective government is only the beginning of what’s wrong with this approach. Federal procurement has knock-on effects across the economy, because the firms that supply the government have their own supply chains to manage. When the government imposes itself on these systems — especially when it allows itself wide discretion in choosing how and when to act — it causes disruption and uncertainty across a wide front. The damage won’t be confined to the suppliers, domestic and foreign, directly contending for government business.

Worst of all, the U.S. wants, or ought to want, other countries to open their own procurement to American suppliers. It played a key role in developing the World Trade Organization’s Agreement on Government Procurement, which aims to do the opposite of what Biden has chosen to advocate. The GPA promotes competition in a global procurement market worth some $1.7 trillion — and U.S. firms and their workers have a big stake in that business. Biden’s announcement won’t encourage other countries to lower their barriers. If other governments decide to follow America’s lead and tighten their own procurement rules, U.S. jobs will be lost.