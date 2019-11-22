Attorney John DiLorenzo hugs Linn County Commissioner Roger Nyquist Wednesday afternoon after a jury ruled the state has breached a decades-old contract between the counties and the Board of Forestry, and awarded $1.1 billion in past and future damages to 13 counties and 151 taxing districts.
Linn County’s breach of contract lawsuit against the state of Oregon and the Oregon Department of Forestry wrapped up Wednesday with a staggering $1.1 billion award for 13 counties and 151 taxing districts.
That figure could grow tremendously over the coming years, however. More on that in a bit.
But first, a refresher on the case and the trial that started on Oct. 24, nearly a month ago. (Once again, kudos to the jury members who sat through one of the longer trials we can recall in the mid-Willamette Valley.)
The court ruled in the buildup to the trial that a contract has existed between counties and the state since 1941 regarding timber harvesting on state lands. Back then, the “greatest permanent value” for Oregon’s public forestland was economic — the trees primarily were viewed as a resource for the logging industry, to be harvested on a sustainable basis — although environmental concerns and recreation were also considered.
The goal of then-Gov. Charles Sprague was to create a permanent timber economy in the state.
The jury decided that the state breached that contract in 1998 by changing the meaning of the term “greatest permanent value” for more than 600,000 acres of Oregon’s forests, placing other factors on equal footing with timber harvesting. Essentially, a Linn County jury decided that the state didn’t maximize sustainable timber harvests on its public land, as was previously agreed upon.
The jury award includes both current and future damages for the next 50 years for not adhering to the original agreement.
The lawsuit could result in more logging in Oregon’s forests, which would thrill rural residents because of the boost the local economies could receive. Or the state could continue its current practices.
The true outcome of this case and its impacts on Oregon’s timberland, likely won’t be known for some time, however. The jury verdict in the case is probably going to be appealed by the state. And any outcome from the Oregon Court of Appeals could be appealed to the Oregon Supreme Court. It isn’t inconceivable that the timber lawsuit could proceed through the courts for years, and any change in policy could be ultimately determined by the final outcome.
And that’s where things could get tricky.
If the state is held responsible, it will owe that massive $1.1 billion sum, plus 9 percent interest for each year that payment is delayed. We’re journalists, so math isn’t exactly our strong suit, but we calculated that a one-year late payment equals roughly $99 million. The interest payment for one year alone isn’t exactly chump change. But it also doesn’t encompass other resources involved in the lawsuit, including public funds spent on some of the best lawyers around, as well as certain experts.
We’re hoping the state — and the courts system — will feel a certain sense of urgency to get this matter resolved as quickly as possible.
The lawsuit boiled down to the best use of Oregon’s magnificent timber resource based on a contract made in 1941. The resolution in the case should also take into account the best use of another great resource, the public’s money.
