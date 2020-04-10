Editorial: President is wrong on vote-by-mail

We hope that the virus will fade in the late spring, disappear in the summer and never return. But we also know there’s a chance that there will be aftershocks of COVID-19, much like what happened with the Spanish flu a century ago, and that the illness could return in force to disrupt our lives again with colder weather this fall, perhaps as we’re getting ready to cast our ballots in the general election.

Thankfully, we live in Oregon, a state where the elections process is looking better and better as a model for the nation to adopt.

Vote-by-mail was approved by Oregon voters in 1998, and we’re proud that the father of the practice in our state was former Linn County Clerk Del Riley. We can mail in our ballots or drop them in a secure box in the weeks before an election, so we don’t risk our safety by lining up to get into cramped polling places on Election Day. Plus, there’s a paper ballot, which provides for greater election security in an era when electronic polling machines can be hacked.