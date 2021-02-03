Editorial: Perkins unfit to hold office at any level

The Albany City Council last week booted Jo Rae Perkins from her position on the city’s Human Relations Commission. It was right to do so. Now the state’s Republican voters need to quash her ambition to hold higher office.
Perkins was appointed to the HRC in 2019. But she was never a good choice for the board, whose mission is to promote diversity, because she never supported that mission. She pushed back against the commission’s sponsorship of Festival Latino and LGBTQ pride events, calling for an “all cultures” celebration instead. In an interview with the Democrat-Herald, she made statements suggesting that a government welfare program, rather than documented historical inequities, was responsible for the generational wealth gap between Black and white families.
Members of the city administration attempted to justify Perkins’ role on the commission under the banner of “diversity of thought,” the nonsensical notion that a variety of opinions on the HRC about diversity is equivalent to the racial, religious and gender diversity the board was created to uplift. That would be akin to appointing a member of the Flat Earth Society to help run NASA.
On Jan. 27, the Albany City Council voted 4-2 to remove Perkins from the HRC — not because of her stated opposition to its goals, but because of her participation in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Perkins was in Washington, D.C., that day to take part in the rally outside the White House at which outgoing President Donald Trump whipped up his supporters by repeating the lie that the election had been stolen from him. He urged them to march on the Capitol and “fight like hell,” because otherwise “you’re not going to have a country anymore.”
When throngs of Trump’s followers surged past police barricades and swarmed the Capitol, Perkins went along as far as the Capitol steps but stopped short of entering the locked-down building, where a violent mob clashed with police and forced members of Congress to take shelter, disrupting the tallying of Electoral College votes to confirm Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election.
It was a shocking moment in American history, a moment when our hallowed tradition of free and fair elections was nearly destroyed by an unscrupulous leader bent on clinging to power at any cost.
Despite this, two members of the City Council voted to keep Perkins on the HRC, apparently concluding that she was within her rights since she stopped short of physically breaking into the Capitol. But a majority of the councilors saw it differently.
In her motion to dismiss Perkins from the commission, Councilor Marilyn Smith stated that she supports the right to free speech, “but that stops with hate speech and speech and actions that promote and encourage violence and promulgate and perpetuate lies.”
This is what disqualified Perkins from continuing to serve on the Albany Human Relations Commission, and it should also disqualify her from serving in Congress — every member of which was endangered by the actions of the violent mob that stormed the Capitol last month.
A perennial candidate, Perkins has run four times for a seat in Congress. Last year, for the first time, she won the Republican primary, receiving her party’s nomination in her bid to unseat Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley. Although she came up short in the general election, she still polled more than 900,000 votes despite her support for fringe conspiracy theories, and she has already stated her intention to run again in 2022, when Sen. Ron Wyden’s seat will come up for election.
Jo Rae Perkins does not belong in Congress. By repeating Trump’s pernicious lies and attaching herself to the violent mob that ransacked the Capitol in an effort to overturn the results of a free and fair election — an attempt that came perilously close to succeeding — she showed that she is unfit to govern.
Oregon’s Republican voters need to put a stop to Perkins’ political ambitions and give their support to a candidate who deserves it.