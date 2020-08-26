Editorial: OSU's limited reopening still carries risk

In comparison, having 90 percent of your classes taught remotely seems like a smart idea.

But we hope that OSU classes are restricted to laboratories and other instances where hands-on learning is absolutely necessary. After all, it’s hard to become a veterinarian if you’re not actually checking the health of animals.

While OSU’s campus certainly will be less crowded than normal, we’re not sure how many students could be taking in-person classes at OSU this fall under the current scenario. Since the university’s enrollment is typically around 24,000, it’s easy to picture a few thousand students from all over the country. And some of them will be living with roommates in dormitories.

Also, a bit of a complicating factor is that a chunk of OSU’s enrollment never really leaves town. That’s been the case for decades. So the number of students attending classes is nowhere near the number of people who return to Corvallis every fall.

Regardless, there will still be plenty more people around town this September, even though things won’t be anything close to normal.