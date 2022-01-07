Editorial: OSU makes the right call with booster requirement

Oregon State University made the right call by requiring that its students and employees get coronavirus booster shots as soon as they are eligible.

The decision not only acts in the best interest of public health during a global pandemic, but gives the institution the best chance to continue to offer in-person instruction, which is critical. More on that in a bit.

The Oregon University System as a whole has required the initial COVID-19 vaccinations or a valid exemption. But as its public schools returned for in-person instruction this winter term, not all of them have the booster requirement.

So, to be clear, OSU is going above and beyond standard practices for the greater community and for other places of higher learning in Oregon. (For those keeping score in the rivalry, the University of Oregon also is requiring boosters.)

Holding in-person instruction with the booster requirement – and with a strict stance on mask-wearing in classrooms and indoor public locations – seems like the best move at this time for OSU. Becky Johnson, OSU’s interim president, said in a statement that classrooms with masked and vaxxed college students haven’t been a significant source of community spread.

And if students balk at the vaccine or booster requirements in Corvallis, there are other higher education options available to them.

We realize that the situation could change rapidly with the novel coronavirus, of course. But thankfully, the omicron variant, while highly contagious, seems to cause mild symptoms, especially for the vaccinated and boosted. And, thankfully, most Benton County residents believe in science and are either boosted or working to get that additional shot.

According to April Holland, Benton County Public Health deputy director, the booster in particular reduces the risk of transmission and severe symptoms with the new strain of the coronavirus.

Holland also warned during a recent Benton County Board of Commissioners meeting that hospitals are preparing for a surge of COVID-19 patients in late January. If that materializes, or even before it occurs, OSU may change course.

Hopefully neither will happen.

The return of large vaccination clinics in both Linn and Benton counties seems like a great hedge against a surge of hospitalizations, as they’ll give residents the chance to get their first shots or their boosters.

It’s important to note that the virus continues to mutate because not enough people are getting vaccinated and boosted, so make sure you do your small part to get the jab and help protect the health of yourself, your family and your community.

We also hope college classrooms and even lecture halls stay open because that’s simply a far superior option for students.

One of the interesting shifts during the COVID-19 era is the growing consensus on the importance of classroom learning.

Our editorial board has always championed public health as the top priority during the pandemic, and while that remains true, our position on in-person instruction has evolved in the last two years or so.

That’s only natural when reporters repeatedly talk with parents whose children suffered with remote learning, or those who missed out on aspects of the college experience.

At the K-12 level, students are falling behind with their grades, and some kids are showing a lack of maturity for their age, or, even worse, developing mental health issues due to isolation, stress and other factors.

Some students thrived with remote classes, and perhaps you know them or would have been one of them back in the day. But, overall, for our children, the global pandemic has been a disaster whose magnitude can’t be adequately measured. And let’s be honest, our K-12 state school system also isn’t particularly interested in measuring the problem right now, either, as we’ve previously discussed.

The impacts of in-person learning extend to higher education to a significant degree, but there’s also the simple truth that students attending universities are exposed to a diverse range of people and viewpoints. Young adults probably learn more outside of the classroom while on campus.

Shutting down classrooms and moving to remote learning again should be a last resort for OSU when the COVID-19 pandemic can’t be managed by other methods. Let’s hope it doesn’t come to that.