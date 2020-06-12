Editorial: OSU football player makes himself the punchline with racist joke

Carley's comments were so vile that retaining him would have destroyed any sense of locker room chemistry or team unity.

We believe in second chances, rehabilitation and the ability of people to change.

But reality can be harsh.

Even though Carley made the statements as a teenage boy, he’ll always be tarnished to a certain degree. He can never fully escape this.

Carley will be lucky if he’s able to play college football at any level ever again. What coach, athletic director or university president would want such a public relations nightmare in this age? The scrutiny of having him on a squad would be immense. And worse, in a sport filled with minorities, what players of color or Muslims would want him as a teammate? For that matter, what Christians wouldn’t be extremely wary about a person who made such awful statements?

After college, Carley most likely will have to acknowledge this transgression in every job interview he ever has — even if he has to bring it up himself. If an employer somehow doesn’t do their due diligence, fails to conduct a rudimentary background check and discovers the recording after Carley is hired, he could be immediately fired.