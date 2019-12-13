Editorial: Opening new Albany school in September is common sense

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

But the opening was delayed, first by problems obtaining wetlands permits, then by scheduling issues surrounding contractors. As business experts have said in our newspapers, we’re in the midst of such an economic boom that companies are having a hard time finding skilled employees, and that’s especially true in the construction world. Numerous workers fled the industry after the housing bubble burst a decade or so ago, and there seems to be countless projects underway.

Right now, penalties against the contractors aren’t being considered by GAPS.

Regardless, the opening of Meadow Ridge was moved to after the holiday break.

Then this August, a year after construction started, the project director told the GAPS board that the facility wouldn’t be ready in January. Students could start at the facility during the President’s Day weekend, during spring break or at the start of the 2020 school year.

GAPS had a plan to move students and teachers over the shorter holiday breaks that included packing up classrooms at hyper-speed and included these plans in open houses and a survey it sent out to the community. In the end, residents essentially voted for a September opening, and the GAPS board followed along with that recommendation from the public.