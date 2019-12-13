Editorial: Opening new Albany school in September is common sense

There’s a reason why the housing market traditionally gets hot in the summer.
Families typically look for homes when the weather gets hot because kids aren’t in school. Parents don’t want to disrupt their children’s learning, activities and schedules. In general, moving in the months between September and May tends to cause a plethora of minor problems for families. Something always tends to go wrong. Where did that calculator go? What box is the softball mitt in? Why doesn’t the fridge work?
Now turn that chaos up to 11, and you can imagine the process of opening up an elementary school for up to 600 kindergarten through second-grade students in the middle of the school year.
Picture hundreds of students wandering around in search of classrooms, bathrooms and the cafeteria, trying to figure out new routines.
Greater Albany Public Schools decided this week to delay the opening of Meadow Ridge Elementary School, a 90,000-square-foot building estimated to cost about $40 million, to the fall of 2020. That’s the right call and common sense.
The building, in Northeast Albany near subdivisions east of Interstate 5, was part of a $159 million bond measure approved by voters in 2017.
The district initially planned to open Meadow Ridge in the fall of 2019.
But the opening was delayed, first by problems obtaining wetlands permits, then by scheduling issues surrounding contractors. As business experts have said in our newspapers, we’re in the midst of such an economic boom that companies are having a hard time finding skilled employees, and that’s especially true in the construction world. Numerous workers fled the industry after the housing bubble burst a decade or so ago, and there seems to be countless projects underway.
Right now, penalties against the contractors aren’t being considered by GAPS.
Regardless, the opening of Meadow Ridge was moved to after the holiday break.
Then this August, a year after construction started, the project director told the GAPS board that the facility wouldn’t be ready in January. Students could start at the facility during the President’s Day weekend, during spring break or at the start of the 2020 school year.
GAPS had a plan to move students and teachers over the shorter holiday breaks that included packing up classrooms at hyper-speed and included these plans in open houses and a survey it sent out to the community. In the end, residents essentially voted for a September opening, and the GAPS board followed along with that recommendation from the public.
Switching the date to next September gives the district a summer to settle into its new building. The district can work out the kinks and do a bit of troubleshooting when staff members are the only ones in the building. Plus, teachers can pack up their classrooms in a leisurely manner, rather than rushing to box things up over a holiday weekend or spring break.
The September date also makes sense because many teachers set aside time to move their classrooms in December, and scheduled family vacations during spring break.
But, again, the main reason the switch makes sense is that it minimizes a major disruption to youngsters, who can instead focus on learning and having fun in their comfort zone at Clover Ridge for the rest of this school year.