Editorial: On unsigned editorials and social media guidelines

These are not an individual’s views, and the person tasked with writing editorials often is drafted (sometimes under protest) because of perceived workload or lack thereof.

To be sure, the team process was happening to a certain degree under McInally. Though he ultimately authored nearly all of our newspapers’ editorials for years, he believed in collaboration, seeking input from other editorial board members and rank-and-file reporters. McInally also, in a way, sought guidance from Hering, often continuing the D-H editor’s stance on important issues, such as speaking out in favor of marijuana legalization from a libertarian perspective.

In a similar vein, we've continued to take guidance from McInally on certain subjects, as he was a talented writer and thinker. And much like Hering, we mourn his departure from our ink-stained shores. Both these men are great journalists.

Since our process is more collaborative that it was in the past — two editorial board members have written lengthy sections of this piece, and others will review it and massage the language — we have decided to follow the practice of many other U.S. newspapers and run our editorials without signature.