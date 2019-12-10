Editorial: Now's the time to capture memories of World War II vets

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day was Saturday, and this year our thoughts turned to all of the men and women who served during World War II.

The reason is quite simple. The Greatest Generation is swiftly disappearing.

In the 1990s, a dozen or so Pearl Harbor survivors from the mid-Willamette Valley showed up for an annual Albany observance of the Japanese strike on Pearl Harbor. About a decade ago, that number had dwindled down to seven. And on Saturday, the 78th anniversary of the attack, just one local survivor was left to attend the event, 99-year-old David Russell.

Russell, then 21, was aboard the USS Oklahoma on Dec. 7, 1941, and lost plenty of friends when the ship sank in the waters of Hawaii. The Albany resident continues to attend the ceremony to honor those men and women who perished in the attack, and in doing so, he’s helped ensure that the date will continue to live in infamy.

Over the years, many of our reporters have interviewed Russell, who has been extremely generous with his time. And we’ve featured Russell repeatedly as Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day stories have become more difficult to cover due to a lack of local survivors.