Editorial: Now's the time to capture memories of World War II vets

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day was Saturday, and this year our thoughts turned to all of the men and women who served during World War II.
The reason is quite simple. The Greatest Generation is swiftly disappearing.
In the 1990s, a dozen or so Pearl Harbor survivors from the mid-Willamette Valley showed up for an annual Albany observance of the Japanese strike on Pearl Harbor. About a decade ago, that number had dwindled down to seven. And on Saturday, the 78th anniversary of the attack, just one local survivor was left to attend the event, 99-year-old David Russell.
Russell, then 21, was aboard the USS Oklahoma on Dec. 7, 1941, and lost plenty of friends when the ship sank in the waters of Hawaii. The Albany resident continues to attend the ceremony to honor those men and women who perished in the attack, and in doing so, he’s helped ensure that the date will continue to live in infamy.
Over the years, many of our reporters have interviewed Russell, who has been extremely generous with his time. And we’ve featured Russell repeatedly as Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day stories have become more difficult to cover due to a lack of local survivors.
This has gradually become true of many other major anniversaries connected to World War II. Men and women who participated in D-Day, for example, also are hard to find nowadays, as we learned in June while trying to localize coverage of the 75th anniversary of the Normandy landings.
Soon, there won’t be anyone left who can provide first-hand accounts of experiences from World War II. So now is the time to capture their memories.
You have free articles remaining.
This month marks the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge. The 75th anniversary of Iwo Jima is in March. If you know local soldiers, sailors and Marines who participated in landmark events from World War II, and who are willing to be interviewed, please send us an email at news@democratherald.com or news@gtconnect.com.
But also send us an email if you know of veterans who participated in other skirmishes and battles, or who played another role in the war effort. Their perspectives often can’t be found in history textbooks.
Pearl Harbor could be a case in point, in a way. About six years ago, we interviewed Albany resident Walt Povis about his experiences during the Battle of Oahu. Povis explained that the Japanese attacked other military installations besides Pearl Harbor. He was visiting a friend and washing his car at Hickam Field when the bullets started flying on Dec. 7, 1941. Povis then sped in his automobile to Bellows Field, where he was stationed, and came under heavy fire there, as well.
Povis died in May 2017, but we were thankful he was able to share his insights and lend an overlooked viewpoint.
Another example could be Carl Gustafson, the subject of a news obituary in Sunday’s paper. Gustafson was a Corvallis resident who flew in bombing raids over Germany in World War II, taking heavy flak in a B-24. And after the war, Gustafson played baseball for the Oregon State College Beavers. He died last month at the age of 94.
There are still stories like this out there, but not for much longer.
And if your loved one who served in World War II is too shy to talk to a reporter, sit down and have a cup of coffee with them and record their recollections. Future generations of your family will undoubtedly by thankful for their service, and for your video or audio clip.