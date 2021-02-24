Editorial: New museum is something to celebrate

There should have been a party.
When the Corvallis Museum opened last week, there should have been some fanfare, a big communal celebration of an achievement more than two decades in the making. But in the age of COVID-19, that just wasn’t possible. Add that to the list of things stolen from us by the pandemic.
Because of safety protocols aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus, the new museum’s opening on Friday was a quiet affair, with just six visitors at a time allowed inside the building to view the exhibits. Those limits will have to stay in place until Benton County’s case counts drop enough to move out of the state’s “extreme risk” category, and even then it will be some time before the museum is allowed to operate at full capacity.
But let’s not allow these unfortunate circumstances to prevent us from commemorating a significant milestone in the cultural history of Corvallis.
This project has been in the works since 1999, when the Benton County Historical Society mobilized to raise $1 million in 90 days to purchase a former lumberyard that occupied three-quarters of an acre of prime real estate in downtown Corvallis. The dream was to create a new home for the eclectic holdings of the Horner Museum, which Oregon State University had been forced by budget cuts to mothball in 1995. The campus museum was beloved not only by locals but by people all over the state who remembered it from their youth – a field trip to the Horner, often paired with a visit to the state Capitol in Salem, was a rite of passage for generations of Oregon schoolchildren.
A lot had to happen to make that dream a reality. Before the historical society could take custody of the 60,000-item Horner Collection, it had to build an archive-grade storage facility adjacent to its Benton County Historical Museum in Philomath, a $2.3 million undertaking that was ultimately completed in 2007. Only after that task was taken care of could fundraising and grant-writing begin in earnest for the new museum in downtown Corvallis. It seemed to take forever, but the $11.5 million, 19,000-square-foot facility was finally completed by the end of 2019, with a grand opening planned for last spring. Those plans, of course, were derailed by COVID.
But now, at long last, the Corvallis Museum is open to the public, and we have to say it was worth the wait. Designed by Allied Works Architecture of Portland, the building has a sleek, modern and sophisticated exterior. Inside, cleverly calculated sightlines provide glimpses of the exhibits from unexpected angles, drawing visitors from one gallery to another with a delightful sense of discovery. The design is not without its detractors; there are those who would have preferred a building with a more traditional look. But we think the new museum is gorgeous, and it’s hard to imagine a design that could have done more to showcase the historical society’s holdings.
The downstairs gallery holds an array of framed photos and banks of iPads that allow visitors to pull up images from the digital archives, providing a quick and engrossing visual tour of the society’s permanent collection of 120,000 objects. Upstairs, the three main galleries offer a whimsical pairing of hats and chairs that shed light on selected aspects of local history, a collection of art and artifacts from Oregon State University and a fascinating assemblage of objects and images representing every corner of Benton County. Under current COVID-19 restrictions, you’ll need a reservation for a one-hour visit to the museum, which you can make online at https://corvallismuseum.simpletix.com with a $5 admission fee (there’s no charge for historical society members, youth 18 and under or OSU and LBCC students). The inaugural exhibits will remain in place for at least a year before new ones begin rotating in.
We recommend you visit the Corvallis Museum as soon as possible. For residents of the mid-valley – and of Corvallis in particular – it will give you sense of local pride and make you feel more connected to your community than ever before. And maybe someday, when the pandemic is behind us, we can all come together and celebrate this wonderful museum the way it deserves. With a party.