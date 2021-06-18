Editorial: Nearman expulsion gives glimmer of hope

Mike Nearman’s historic expulsion from the Oregon House of Representatives gives a glimmer of hope that our local politicians can work across the aisle for the betterment of the Beaver State.
Such a unified vote — the tally was 59-1, with Nearman the lone dissenting voice — seems a rare occurrence indeed in Salem. But Democrats and Republicans banded together in the decision to remove Nearman, a Republican from the Independence area.
To recap, courtesy of the Oregon Capital Bureau news service, Nearman aided right-wing anti-lockdown protesters, some of them armed, in breaching the Oregon Capitol during a special session on Dec. 21. Nearman nonchalantly opened a door to the building and allowed several protesters to enter, and it’s all caught on video.
Days before the breach, Nearman advised potential protesters on how to contact him via text message to gain entrance to the Capitol, according to the Oregon Capital Bureau. Again, it’s all caught on video.
The Oregon Capitol breach was a debacle where Nearman put the health and lives of his fellow legislators and others in the building at stake. He also endangered police who ended up clashing with protesters.
Nearman is the first legislator to be expelled in our state’s history. To be sure, Diego Hernandez, a Democrat whom a committee determined repeatedly created a hostile work environment, certainly would have been ousted had he not resigned a day before an expulsion vote in February.
The woes for Nearman, however, don’t end with his expulsion. He’s under criminal investigation in Marion County — Salem is the county seat — for his actions Dec. 21. He’s currently accused of first-degree official misconduct and second-degree criminal trespass, according to Oregon’s online court database, and both charges are misdemeanors.
We’re guessing with the videos and other statements, the Marion County District Attorney’s Office has plenty of evidence at its disposal.
Nearman’s defense for himself seems to be the argument that he was simply letting the public into a public building. The Oregon Capitol has been closed for more than a year due to COVID-19, after all.
But that claim won’t hold much water in Marion County Circuit Court, in part because the closure of the Capitol during a global pandemic is a perfectly reasonable decision.
We should note that we’ve never liked Nearman, in large part because of his association with Oregonians For Immigration Reform, which the Southern Poverty Law Center has called a “hate” group.
Nearman’s expulsion shows that our duly elected representatives, at least here in this corner of the world, can hold threats to our government accountable. If only those in Washington, D.C. could do the same in the aftermath of an insurrection.
Republicans in our nation’s capital, in a disturbing development, see no need to rehash the violence of Jan. 6, when a mob tried to thwart a presidential election. Nothing to see here. Move along.
We should disentangle many Oregon Republicans from the Q-Anon movement, election lies and other nonsense that is pushed and embraced by members of the national party and the Oregon GOP organization itself.
Also, to be clear, we aren’t trying to attack those who voted for Donald Trump in November. We didn’t endorse Trump, but if you voted for him, that’s fine. That’s how democracy works.
But Trump didn’t win the presidential election. There wasn’t widespread election fraud. Those who espouse some counter-narrative or hope for a coup continue to pose a threat to our nation.
It will be up to the county commissioners of Benton, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties to determine a replacement for Nearman, and no timetable has been set, according to the Oregon Capital Bureau.
We hope that officials appoint a moderate Republican to replace Nearman, but we’d take a staunch conservative as well if they can work with those of different stripes on key issues and don’t believe in conspiracy theories.
Really, all we want is an Oregonian with some shred of decency, common sense and respect.